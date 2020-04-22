Forest Products Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:23:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)294.0090.911084.00135009500-
Santhesargur(Kar)20.00150170.001800180063.64
Chintamani(Kar)8.00NC116.003800700052.00
Arakalgud(Kar)5.00-10.001800--
TamarindSeed
Narayanpur(Cht)125.00400489.0030003000-
forestry and timber