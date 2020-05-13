Forest Products Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:34:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Manendragarh(Cht)324.10-648.203100-55.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)30.0030.43870.00180180NC
Narayanpur(Cht)4.20-8.403100--
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)89.00535.712274.001200014000-
Arasikere(Kar)5.00NC20.0075007600-
TamarindSeed
Narayanpur(Cht)78.0018.541263.0031003200-
Kadur(Kar)54.00575124.001380800-
Wood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.0050504.00280290-
Published on May 13, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber