Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)38.00850696.00150001500084.05
TamarindSeed
Gidam(Cht)55.00175510.003750375041.51
Teliamura(Tri)4.80585.7113.602800032000-
Melaghar(Tri)0.70-12.55.801900020000-

Published on November 23, 2020