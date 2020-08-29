Former president of Areca Growers’ Association passes away

Manchi Srinivasa Achar (74), immediate past-president of All-India Areca Growers’ Association (AIAGA), passed away on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

A native of Manchi village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, Achar was also the editor and publisher of the farm-monthly Adike Patrike. He was the president of Farmer First Trust. The trust has been publishing Adike Patrike since three decades.

Condoling his death, the AIAGA president Kinila Ashok and the General Secretary Mahesh Puchchappady said that Achar was active in the works related to welfare of arecanut sector. He also took active part in the agri-machinery fair at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district two years ago.

SR Satishchandra, president of Campco (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative) Ltd, said that Achar, who had engineering background, had contributed immensely for arecanut sector as well. His contributions in organising agri machinery fair at Puttur and training programmes in arecanut tree climbing are noteworthy, he said.

Achar was a trustee of ARDF (Arecanut Research and Development Foundation) and an active member of Campco also, he said.