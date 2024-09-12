Proparco, a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group, has invested $5 million in Omnivore’s third fund, the Omnivore Agritech & Climate Sustainability Fund. Omnivore supports visionary founders advancing agrifood resilience, driving rural transformation, and catalysing climate action across India and Southeast Asia. Omnivore said its latest investments were in firms including Fibmold, Optimo, Sid’s Farm, and Scimplify.

This LP investment marks Proparco’s first VC fund commitment in India. Proparco has been operational in India since 2009 and is focused on strengthening private sector capabilities across developing countries. With an international network of 25 local offices, Proparco works closely with its partners to build sustainable solutions to environmental and social challenges in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. The two key pillars of Proparco’s work in India include reducing inequality and adapting to climate change.

Important milestone

Thierry Mathoum, Ambassador of France to India, said,“The Omnivore project underscores the comprehensive and the extensive nature of the Indo-French partnership. This innovative project will allow our countries to develop our joint investment in agritech. I see it as an important milestone on the road towards the India-France year of innovation which will take place in 2026.”

Diane Jegam, South-Asia Director of Proparco, said, “I am very pleased by this partnership with Omnivore, the first venture capital project outside Africa today for Proparco. This project is also perfectly in line with our three strategic objectives in favour of a sustainable and resilient economy, for the protection of the planet and for the reduction of inequalities. By committing to climate-friendly investments that empower small-scale farmers to strengthen their resilience, Omnivore is pivotal in supporting sustainable development in India.”

Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner of Omnivore said,“We are honoured to partner with Proparco as they begin supporting Indian venture capital funds. Omnivore empowers entrepreneurs revolutionising agriculture, rural economies and climate solutions. Proparco’s support will help these innovations scale globally, fostering resilient and equitable communities worldwide.”

The AFD group contributes to implementing France’s development and international solidarity policy. AFD teams are involved in 3,600 projects with a robust social and environmental impact in the French overseas territories and in more than 160 countries.