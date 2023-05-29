The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the monsoon to resume its much delayed journey during the course of the day today (Monday) from the South Andaman Sea, Nancowry (Nicobar) and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal, where it got stuck over the past 10 days. The IMD set two-day windows repeatedly during this period for the monsoon to get going, which it refused to oblige.

Delayed over Myanmar

On Monday, persistent clouding over the South-East Bay lent some credence to IMD’s revised assessment on the ground, backed by declaration of the onset over neighbouring Myanmar. This itself has come at least seven to 10 days later than normal. The Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology now expects two low-pressure areas to form over the Andaman Sea and the Bay during the next 4-5 days, of which one may intensify into a depression.

During this period, the monsoon will be moderate to strong over the Andaman Sea and the South Bay and moderate elsewhere over the Bay. As usual, the monsoon entered Southern Myanmar first, on Thursday. The monsoon may advance into the Deltaic areas during the next five days; Central Myanmar area during June 3 to 6; and the whole country during June 7 to 10.

Signal for Kerala?

The moot question is whether the monsoon will carry the delay by as many days before it announces its arrival over the pit-stops over Sri Lanka and Kerala. Forecasts by a couple of US agencies of precipitable water in the lower atmosphere (signalling cloudiness and rain) seem to delay the onset of monsoon over Kerala until a 10-day period between June 7 and 16. This may at best fall within IMD’s onset window of June 4 (plus or minus four days), or even get slightly delayed further.

The IMD said on Monday morning that the northern limit of the monsoon continued to pass through Nancowry. Conditions are favourable for its further advance into parts of the South Bay, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands any time. The short-term outlook indicates the formation of a weak cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea, closer to the Myanmar coast.

Western disturbances rule

Meanwhile to the West, an active western disturbance has triggered heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hail and high winds over many parts of North-West India on Sunday. It was seen anchored over Himachal Pradesh as a cyclonic circulation on Monday morning, even as a fresh disturbance develops over extreme East Iran, readying to enter Afghanistan.

Fresh disturbance spotted

It has set up an offspring cyclonic circulation over South-West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan. An East-West trough linked it with North-East Madhya Pradesh across east Rajasthan. Another cyclonic circulation is anchored over Telangana, while a North-South trough extends from South-East Madhya Pradesh to South Tamil Nadu, across Vidarbha and a cyclonic circulation over Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Tamil Nadu.

This network of cyclonic circulations and troughs has to completely clear before the monsoon can entrench itself over the mainland. This will not happen until deep western disturbances, with spurs that pierce into the South in the form of volatile weather-friendly troughs, with embedded cyclonic circulations, stop moving across the plains of North-West India. Viewed from this perspective, it appears the incoming disturbance spotted over East Iran would be the last in the current series.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit