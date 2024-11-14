Fresh From Farm (F3), a New Delhi-based agri start-up, has launched its private-label branded fruits in the Delhi NCR region.

A media statement said the branded offerings — which include Ace apples, apples, Bliss Berries (blueberries), Queen Kiwi (kiwis), Mighty melons are (watermelons), and Bright Banana (bananas) — are available across more than 500 vendor partners in the Delhi NCR region. Fresh From Farm’s branded fruit initiative is designed to streamline the consumer experience, ensuring quality-assured options that allow customers to simply ‘pick and go’, it said.

Revenue contribution

Quoting Rohit Nagdewani, Founder of Fresh From Farm, the statement said: “We are on a mission to create trust and ease in the experience of buying fresh fruit. For years, fruit shopping has involved checking each piece for quality. By introducing branded options, we hope to provide consumers with a reliable standard that removes the guesswork so they can confidently pick up pre-graded, quality-assured fruit. This approach is expected to transform the way people buy and enjoy fresh produce, enhancing convenience and instilling confidence in every purchase.”

Fresh From Farm is on track to achieve a ₹100-crore annual recurring revenue by the next quarter, it said, adding, this new branded fruit line is expected to contribute around 20 per cent of its overall revenue.