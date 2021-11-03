Fresh rain bands approach Chennai coast as easterlies strengthen

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Rain bands have not really taken leave of the Chennai coast as they started massing up afresh from early this (Wednesday) morning, promising the city its share of intense rain and thunderstorms.
As much was clear from a tweet by @ChennaiRains which recalled that the city has seen a number of misses during the past couple of days. The tweet went on to guesstimate that the rains may continue into a couple of hours after daybreak. Moderate rains may continue into Deepavali day.
The persisting productive low-pressure area over the Comorin region and its neighborhood continue to keep weather watchers on tenterhooks given its potential to intensify as it enters the Lakshadweep area.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala could find themselves at the receiving end of a barrage of heavily endowed easterly winds, which could empty oodles of moisture content mopped up from the Bay of Bengal.
The US Climate Prediction Centre has set up a watch for likely initiation of a storm over the South-East Arabian Sea as the incoming ‘low’ expectedly shows signs of intent and purpose.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the ‘low’ would emerge over the South-East Arabian Sea as of today (Wednesday). Thereafter, it is likely to move North-North-West (further out into the sea) and become ‘more marked’ (intensify) during the subsequent two days.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala until Thursday and over Tamil Nadu for another day today (Wednesday), before relenting.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana and Lakshadweep on Wednesday. Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are the only meteorological subdivisions to post a deficit in the South Peninsula so far during the North-East monsoon.
Rayalaseema may witness isolated heavy rainfall until Friday; rain-deficit Odisha on Wednesday; Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday; North Karnataka on Friday; and South Konkan and Goa on Friday and Saturday in line with the movement of the ‘low.’
Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is forecast over South Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep until Saturday, and over Karnataka from Wednesday to Saturday.
The US agency says that over the next two weeks, a helpful Kelvin Wave may move eastward over the Indian Ocean and back to the Maritime Continent, where it may reinvigorate a stalled counterpart, a Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave.
As the Kelvin Wave propagates across the Indian Ocean, the US agency assesses that a likely storm may be generated from the incoming ‘low’ over the South-East Arabian Sea as indicated by several ensemble members of the Global Ensemble Forecast System (GEFS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
Meanwhile, domestic private forecaster Skymet Weather has indicated that Tamil Nadu may likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until November 8, before the activity weakens.
