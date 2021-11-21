Fresh wet spell for Tamil Nadu, Kerala in next four-five days

India Meteorological Department ((MD) has confirmed an outlook being shared by global models of an increase in rainfall activity over the Tamil Nadu coast in the next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is being forecast over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during this period.

Scattered light to moderate rainfall is predicted also over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep area in what typically is a progression of a sustained wave of rainfall along almost a straight line over the seas and over the islands on both sides of the South Peninsula but mostly confined to the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the mainland.

Easterly wave at work

This is the handiwork of easterly waves which frequent the Bay of Bengal during this phase of the North-East monsoon. time of An easterly wave is a migratory wave-like disturbance within the broad easterly current and moves from East to West (as different from a western disturbance in the North of India from West to East), generally more slowly than the current in which it is embedded.

Although best described in terms of its wavelike characteristics in the wind field, it also consists of a weak trough of low pressure, as is evident from IMD’s projections. In the past, easterly waves have gone on to set up low-pressure areas, depressions or even cyclones in the South Bay of Bengal over which they drift through, some times one after the other.

Potent rain-head up front

They carry a ‘rain-head’ up front that erupt over the Sri Lankan coast or adjoining Tamil Nadu coast but extend rains into Kerala, the Lakshadweep Islands and the adjoining Arabian Sea. Given this, the incoming wave will trigger a fresh wet spell over the South Peninsula, some parts of which are still reeling from the heavy rain brought inland by a depression in the Bay.

Saturday saw rainfall/thundershowers at most places over Coastal Karnataka; many places over North Interior Karnataka and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands; few places over Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Telangana as a remnant of the depression dictated local weather, the IMD said.

Depression weakens

In fact, the slow-moving remnant of the depression has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area that lies over South Interior Karnataka but is still generating rain over the region. Another well-marked ‘low’ lies over the East-Central Arabian Sea.

The combine will sustain light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over next five days and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka until tomorrow (Monday).

Squally wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr and rough to very rough seas are warned of over the East-Central Arabian Sea today (Sunday) and then improve gradually thereafter. Fishermen are advised not to venture out.