Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that very soon those Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) which have registered to function as Common Service Centres (CSCs) would start offering railway reservation service, which may help people in rural areas to get train ticket done at their doorsteps.

Announcing that 17,176 PACS have already been registered to function as CSCs, out of which 6,670 PACS have already started transactions, Shah said in next 7-15 days many more PACS would be joining the programme to offer various services. This will provide employment to about 13,000-14,000 youths as operators, he added.

Also Read: How farmers can get more out of commercial crops

These PACS are now allowed to offer over 300 services like banking, insurance and Aadhaar enrolment in rural India. It is estimated that over one lakh PACS are functioning in the country. The number of active CSCs has reached 5.19 lakh now from 83,000 in 2014.

The minister also said that around 3 lakh new PACS will be established in the next few years which will provide these services from the very beginning itself.

Boost to rural economy

“Today both PACS and CSCs are getting united. This will not only increase the facilities of the poor, but also will give new energy and new strength to the rural economy,” Shah said while appealing those PACS not to take it as a business opportunity rather think it as an instrument for serving the poor.

In February, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NABARD and CSC e-Governance Services India to enable PACS to provide services offered by CSC.

Also Read: Govt allows 2000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies to open PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras

More services to come

As more than 300 services will be made available to the rural population including 13 crore farmer members of PACS, turnover of PACS will also increase and many loss making cooperatives will also be able to become self-sustaining economic entities.

These PACS will be able to provide all the services listed on the digital seva portal of CSC scheme to citizens, including banking, insurance, Aadhaar enrolment/update, legal services, agri-inputs like farm equipment, PAN card, IRCTC, rail, bus, and air ticket-related services, etc.

Shah said, “If the cooperative movement is to be strengthened, then its smallest unit, PACS, has to be strengthened first.” He cited many government’s initiatives including computerisation programme to make PACS stronger.

Shah highlighted that the government has approved computerisation of PACS with the objective of increasing the efficiency of PACS, bringing transparency and accountability in their operations, besides facilitating PACS to diversify their business and undertake multiple activities/services.