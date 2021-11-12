FRP: No permission to defaulter mills in Maharashtra to start crushing season

Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad reiterated that sugar mills that have failed to pay FRP to farmers will not get permission to start the sugarcane crushing season. The decision might affect overall sugarcane crushing in the State.

Speaking at a recent meeting organised by the State Cooperative Minister Balasaheb Patil in Mumbai Gaikwad said, “Permissions to start sugar mills will not be given till the FRP amount is cleared. This has a positive impact as sugarcane producers are getting their dues. In the next few days, more mills are readying to pay FRP.”

Minister Patil said that sugar mills must officially announce the price they are going to pay sugarcane farmers so that farmers are not deceived and duped.

As per the Sugar Commissioner office data as of October 15, 2021 about 36 mills have to pay ₹244.81 crore pending FRP to farmers and the Commissioner Office has already slapped RRC notice to 33 mills. The overall FRP pending is about ₹321.41 crore.