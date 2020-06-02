Fruit and vegetable output set to cross record 320 mt

Among fruits, banana, citrus and apple performed bettered their output last year. The output of plantation crops and spices more or less remained at last year’s levels at 16.24 mt and 9.42 mt respectively.

The onion production is significantly high in the later parts of the year considering that many onion-growing areas in the country, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka witnessed severe floods leading huge crop loss in the prevous kharif season.

Onion production is estimated to 26.74 mt as against 22.82 mt in 2018-19 whereas potato output would be 51.3 mt as against 50.2 mt last year. Tomato output is expected to cross 20 mt from 19 mt in the previous year.

While the production of vegetable is projected to go up to 191.77 mt from 183.17 mt in 2018-19, total fruits output may cross 99 mt MT as against close to 98 mt last year.

However, there hasn’t been much increase in area under horticulture crops over 2018-19. The total area under these crops this year was 25.66 million hectares as against 25.43 million hecatres in the previous year.

Spectacular increase in the production of onions after the severe crop loss during the last monsoon season, together with relatively better yield in potato and banana ,has helped the country to have a record horticulture harvest of 320.48 million tonnes (mt) in the current crop year, according to the second advance estimates of horticulture crops released by the Agriculcture Ministry on Tuesday.

