Fruit importer IG International inks deal with Israeli firm to grow stone, pome fruits

IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has signed an agreement with Ben Dor Fruits and Nurseries, 142-year old Israeli firm, to cultivate plantations of stone fruit and pome fruits in India.

This agreement, basically getting license to grow the fruits, will help in growing one million “superior” plants exclusively in India, a statement from IG International said. IG International has a supply chain that is well-connected to procure “best-breed” fruits from 22 countries.

Established in 1880, Ben Dor has been dedicated to the development in the fields of varieties cultivation, nursery and growing deciduous orchards, mainly stone fruits. The Israeli firm develops new fruit varieties with special emphasis on flavor and aroma.

The statement, however, did not specify the value of acquiring the licence.

Biggest deal

Mr. Tarun Arora, Director of Finance and Operations of IG International, said: “This is one of the biggest deals in plant genetics and nurseries. Ben Dor has superior plant genetics in the world. The values and strategy completely align with our vision.”

The Israeli firm said India is strategically important for it in the coming decades for the development of the high-quality plantation. It hopes to make a positive impact in the Indian farming sector.