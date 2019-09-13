Fruits Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Apple
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)46.0571.7356.5060006000-
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC77.0045004600-35.71
Lalru(Pun)6.0010018.0022002500-
Kotadwara(Utr)4.00-68.9946.6020002100-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.5016.67311.8029002900-42.00
Rura(UP)3.5040559.8037003500-32.73
Balrampur(UP)2.50-16.6747.8058006400-
Kangra(HP)2.10593.204000350023.08
Jhansi(UP)2.10579.0042254235-19.45
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.80NC15.5031003150-13.89
Naugarh(UP)1.303055.4049004975-
Meham(Har)1.0066.6719.6042004500-23.64
Tikonia(UP)0.80-72.417.4044005600-15.38
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)345.0014.0515424.20230225-
Manathavady(Ker)130.00-13.332642.503300320013.79
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)46.001433.33798.00780800-2.50
Shikohabad(UP)15.0050286.0020252050-17.35
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC954.0014501450-2.68
Lakshar(Utr)7.50-15.00900--
Meham(Har)6.00100244.4014501400NC
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.00-5.66125.002300230076.92
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00-58.33502.004700470011.90
Jhansi(UP)4.5012.5371.802060207527.95
Rura(UP)2.50-28.57645.8013001300-35.00
Kangra(HP)1.40NC121.003250310035.42
Divai(UP)0.60NC29.60119011909.17
JackFruit
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.505028.40750750-
Lime
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)21.00161.8536.1430004000-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.20-1.202400--
Kangra(HP)1.0011.112.705500550029.41
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-3.003000--
Naugarh(UP)0.80-205.7027252750-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-33.331.505550520019.35
Papaya
Jhansi(UP)6.2024130.4010401050-
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)8.2019.01772.4450005000-
Meham(Har)2.00NC32.006000600020.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.0011.1190.8029002900-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-5049.0035004000NC
Kotadwara(Utr)0.90-2536.00400051008.11
Kangra(HP)0.8033.3351.408500850061.90
Jhansi(UP)0.60NC67.203475347515.83
Published on September 13, 2019
