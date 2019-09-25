Fruits Prices

as on : 25-09-2019 10:42:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)18.33-70.53642.9260006000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100200.006550655087.14
Kharar(Pun)1.60-23.8125.2035003500-
Naugarh(UP)1.00-16.6764.6047204700-
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)297.500.8517899.20230240-
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0011.111416.005000500025.00
Mihipurwa(UP)2.00-5076.0065055018.18
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-50268.0014501450141.67
Guava
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)18.24-36.484000--
Naugarh(UP)0.60-1.202775--
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00201004.0030003000NC
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)7.15-40.71825.2250005000-
Published on September 25, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)