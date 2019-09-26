Fruits Prices

as on : 26-09-2019 10:34:28 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)40.96123.46724.8460006000-
Sardhana(UP)4.0010030.0041003200-
Kangra(HP)2.10-8.7102.0035003500-30.00
Kharar(Pun)2.002529.2035003500-
Ganaur(Har)0.60-1.207500--
Banana
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.00401444.004500500012.50
Hoshiarpur(Pun)10.00-33.3350.0010001300-
Baghry(Nag)7.30-3.9564.604800540023.08
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.5022.22166.202300220076.92
Bilaspur(HP)1.90-5166.002600290013.04
Kangra(HP)1.20-14.29126.203250325041.30
Guava
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)16.46-9.7669.4040004000-
Kangra(HP)0.905015.006500550085.71
Papaya
Pehowa(Har)0.60-1.201600-NC
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0033.331020.0030003000NC
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)9.1427.83843.5050005000-
Kangra(HP)0.70-12.554.408000850023.08
Published on September 26, 2019
