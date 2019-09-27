Fruits Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:22 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Bandrol(HP)267.00-31.86306.2028502700-14.93
Aligarh(UP)80.00-201087.6045004200-10.00
Faridabad(Har)38.00-13.64542.005000350053.85
Bathinda(Pun)21.001066.67124.20450012000-43.75
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-23.08509.4058705840-8.57
Nabha(Pun)9.40-33.33287.8035002500-5.41
Jaunpur(UP)7.60NC246.4044005200-30.71
Gazipur(UP)7.00-41.67303.8049504900-1.00
Sahiyapur(UP)5.50-15.38329.8046754700-11.79
Kotadwara(Utr)5.00733.3357.802600710-
Garh Shankar(Mahalpur)(Pun)4.271.4340.5830003000-50.00
Kharar(Pun)2.00NC33.2040003500-
Sandila(UP)1.80-30.778.8062756300-
Dhandhuka(Har)1.3018.1817.4060005800-4.76
Maur(Pun)1.20-14.296.4038003800-
Kullu(HP)1.10-15.3820.2028003500-20.00
Palampur(HP)1.00-58.3329.0040003500-20.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.9012.569.6095009500NC
Khair(UP)0.80-2013.0045004600-19.64
Shahpura(UP)0.60-1.202510--
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)277.50-6.7218454.20225230-
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00-7.698184.002150211018.13
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)96.0014.291376.00800800NC
Manathavady(Ker)82.50-2.943457.50300031003.45
Aligarh(UP)80.00NC5420.002600260026.83
Payyannur(Ker)36.00NC3716.005000520038.89
Siliguri(WB)35.009.381538.002600260018.18
Bathinda(Pun)18.0085.57251.60130012008.33
Kipheri(Nag)14.00-28.004600--
Longleng(Nag)13.00-16.13230.0047004400-4.08
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00-28.571464.004500450012.50
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1014.0014501450-2.68
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.00-9.09176.202200230069.23
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00-37.5554.005400540031.71
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC400.004700470074.07
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC219.605000500011.11
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.2010.34144.004600480012.20
Pulpally(Ker)3.00-25356.003600360080.00
Gangoh(UP)2.608.33166.4013851370-
Harippad(Ker)2.0010076.0050004000NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC57.006500600044.44
Garh Shankar(Mahalpur)(Pun)1.94-27.8838.702000200025.00
Khair(UP)1.8020154.402650270026.19
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.505032.004000400033.33
Tenning(Nag)1.50-3.004600--
Dhandhuka(Har)1.20NC36.202700260035.00
Palampur(HP)0.80-69.2391.6032003300-
Neeleswaram(Ker)0.8014.299.406800650017.24
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC74.604800550029.73
Kullu(HP)0.70NC70.002900290020.83
Kottarakkara(Ker)0.52NC21.6445005500-10.00
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC37.006500550018.18
Guava
Aligarh(UP)3.00-40704.002250210040.63
Shahpura(UP)1.802006.2081071014.08
Mango
Aligarh(UP)50.00251065.003500340037.25
Gopiganj(UP)10.00-37.552.0035003500-
Gazipur(UP)4.5050227.403530353026.07
Faridabad(Har)3.20-92.2191.4045003000100.00
Jaunpur(UP)3.00172.73201.203000340033.33
Bathinda(Pun)2.20-4.404000--
Orange
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC20.2045004500NC
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)28.00-6.671594.002800290033.33
Palampur(HP)2.00-6056.0045002500-21.05
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-37.5341.002800270035.27
Shahpura(UP)0.8033.332.80775690-5.49
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-251032.0030003000NC
Siliguri(WB)6.00100272.0024002400-
Kuruppanthura(Ker)3.00NC109.002200200037.50
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.671062.004500440025.00
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00-33.33320.205150513017.05
Jaunpur(UP)2.60136.3694.204700470023.68
Bathinda(Pun)2.00-4.006000--
Sandila(UP)1.60-30.437.8046004600-
Faridabad(Har)1.50-40147.005000500011.11
Bandrol(HP)1.20-5210.2047504150-
Khair(UP)1.00NC23.204450450017.11
Published on September 27, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)