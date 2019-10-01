Fruits Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:46:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Bandrol(HP)233.50-12.556773.2028502850-14.93
Dehradoon(Utr)120.40-33.994872.2035003400-
Sitapur(UP)81.00-4.714478.00571057003.63
Aligarh(UP)70.00-12.51227.6046004500-8.00
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)61.90138.08697.40350035007.69
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)52.2527.56829.3460006000-
Unnao(UP)48.50-97.005800--
Ropar(Pun)40.00700426.0032506000-32.29
Bathinda(Pun)27.7031.9179.6050004500-37.50
Tanda Urmur(UP)20.0011.11930.6045004500-25.00
Puranpur(UP)18.00958.82142.2019805250-62.29
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-11.11608.0058006500-8.66
Pilibhit(UP)11.50-39.47970.0052505260-18.73
Rishikesh(Utr)10.40-27.7864.00346022857.12
Basti(UP)10.00-54.55174.8047004600-2.69
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00-20525.4059005870-8.10
Sahiyapur(UP)5.50NC340.80467546757.47
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0025275.0045004300-9.09
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.806.67341.4029002900-40.82
Kosikalan(UP)4.307.536.6060006110-
Rura(UP)3.00-14.29586.8040003500-27.27
Khateema(Utr)3.00-57.1420.0030003114-
Kasganj(UP)2.80-3071.0046804650-4.49
Khatauli(UP)2.80-5.603135--
Garh Shankar(Mahalpur)(Pun)2.59-39.3445.7623003000-61.67
Sandila(UP)2.5038.8913.8062106275-
Anandnagar(UP)2.201029.8046504800-
Kangra(HP)2.10NC106.2035003500-22.22
Karvi(UP)2.00-9.0949.0057005675-10.94
Fatehpur(UP)1.80-2863.2058605750NC
Hasanpur(UP)1.70-158.6039003100-
Kharar(Pun)1.60-2036.4040004000-
Vandiperiyar(Ker)1.50-3.006000--40.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.5066.6726.5034003600-5.56
Kiratpur(UP)1.505045.2029003000-17.14
Haathras(UP)1.50-40106.6040504050-22.86
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC9.0026002200-16.13
Giridih(Jha)1.35-18.1840.80990098603.13
Kullu(HP)1.3018.1822.8030002800NC
Charra(UP)1.202031.6046004600-
Naugarh(UP)1.202067.0046004720-
Maur(Pun)1.00-16.678.4040003800-
Bindki(UP)1.0042.8646.405850593014.71
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-50202.005520655057.71
Meham(Har)0.9012.523.005000450085.19
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.8033.334.0040004000-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.80-11.1152.4073507450-14.04
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-22.2271.0010500950010.53
Thirurrangadi(Ker)0.60NC5.00850067002.41
Parappanangadi(Ker)0.60NC7.6082006100-36.92
Narnaund(Har)0.55-1.104500--
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)275.00-0.919004.20240225-
Sitapur(UP)190.002.78618.00231021707.94
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00NC8424.002200215020.88
Dehradoon(Utr)93.90127.912429.807508507.14
Aligarh(UP)80.00NC5580.002600260026.83
Pilibhit(UP)41.00-1.22300.0012701255-3.42
Payyannur(Ker)40.0011.113796.005000500042.86
Siliguri(WB)32.00-8.571602.002600260018.18
Fatehpur(UP)16.006.67283.602010198011.05
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)15.60-21.61611.401200100084.62
Bathinda(Pun)15.00-16.67281.60130013008.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00NC1484.004500450012.50
Farukhabad(UP)10.005.26590.00230021009.52
Chitwadagaon(UP)10.00NC851.601800185033.33
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1034.0014501450-2.68
Unnao(UP)9.0012.5118.00225024502.27
Tanda Urmur(UP)7.00100107.0030003000-
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC564.005900540043.90
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC410.004900470081.48
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC89.002440250017.31
Maranelloor(Ker)4.22-51.77396.2243004900-
Charra(UP)4.00100104.002500257021.95
Karvi(UP)4.00-11.11166.402180219028.24
Khateema(Utr)3.70-2617.4010271036-6.64
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC226.805000500011.11
Attingal(Ker)3.40-2.86166.405500620025.00
Achnera(UP)3.2014.29207.202400242043.71
Hasanpur(UP)3.2030012.60145085026.09
Meham(Har)3.103.33272.6014001300NC
Pulpally(Ker)3.00NC362.003600360080.00
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00-25230.00320036006.67
Vandiperiyar(Ker)3.00-2522.0048003000-4.00
Mihipurwa(UP)3.005082.0065065018.18
Gangoh(UP)2.60NC171.6013751385-
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.50NC134.205300540035.90
Maudaha(UP)2.5031.5821.6022402175-
Rura(UP)2.50NC665.8016001500-20.00
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC144.0023502600-17.54
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100272.0014501450141.67
Garh Shankar(Mahalpur)(Pun)1.93-0.5242.561800200012.50
Chamba(HP)1.832.2382.32275026503.77
Puranpur(UP)1.60-60162.80245025504.70
Bindki(UP)1.505056.202050204036.67
Kangra(HP)1.308.33128.803750325036.36
Haathras(UP)1.00-33.33104.802150210043.33
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.576.405000480038.89
Kullu(HP)0.8014.2971.602800290021.74
Divai(UP)0.8033.3332.40119011909.17
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.60-14.292.6027502500-
Mamdot(Pun)0.60NC29.402350235014.63
Chikoos(Sapota)
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)0.70-69.5786.602750900-
Grapes
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC45.6034504350-37.84
Guava
Aligarh(UP)1.00-66.67706.002200225037.50
Lime
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-33.3384.001285011200-
Mango
Aligarh(UP)30.00-401125.003500350037.25
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)17.84-33.681786.5640004000-
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)9.00542.86482.202400230020.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5016.67171.50245030604.70
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-14.29143.4030353000-
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-44.44245.8033653330-2.75
Kasganj(UP)1.8028.5733.90316029500.64
Bathinda(Pun)1.60-27.277.6050004000-
Basti(UP)1.60-46.67101.2028002850-9.68
Naugarh(UP)1.505043.4027502745-
Kangra(HP)1.0011.1138.606250550066.67
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.7016.672.6062505500-
Meham(Har)0.60NC2.4030002700-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC10.8053005300-27.40
Karvi(UP)0.60-14.2916.403585358030.36
Orange
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC34.90610071007.96
Thirurrangadi(Ker)0.60-404.408500415060.38
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)20.00-28.571634.002850280035.71
Dehradoon(Utr)16.00-45.76901.80550700-26.67
Pilibhit(UP)11.80-1.67864.202320233018.07
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.0060241.002450186556.05
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)3.90-11.36274.201900180065.22
Nautnava(UP)1.00-2.001850--
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80-20342.602820280036.23
Bindki(UP)0.70NC13.2027902330-
Persimon(JapaniFal)
Bandrol(HP)0.70-1.402750--
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.671042.0030003000-14.29
Siliguri(WB)4.00-33.33280.0024002400-
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC68.604300430026.47
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90-10125.2025002350-5.66
Thirurrangadi(Ker)0.60-256.404100320041.38
Parappanangadi(Ker)0.60-255.404100410032.26
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC44.0030003000-21.05
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC1112.004500450025.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)16.0077.78599.005000500042.86
Dehradoon(Utr)15.50-25.12659.0035003500NC
Basti(UP)12.00-14.29116.4050004930-
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)9.503.94862.5050005000-
Bandrol(HP)3.50191.6717.2049004750-
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00NC326.205150515017.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC63.0037503800-
Puranpur(UP)2.504.1772.004550440017.27
Bathinda(Pun)1.70-157.4050006000-
Sandila(UP)1.20-2510.2045604600-
Kangra(HP)1.0042.8656.406500800014.04
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)1.00-60238.2040003750100.00
Kullu(HP)0.60NC7.0050005000100.00
TenderCoconut
Santhesargur(Kar)700.00-12.54800.00100009000-
WaterMelon
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)9.00-5.26256.80700700-6.67
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC88.8014501400NC
Chamba(HP)0.8014.2943.802000350033.33
Published on October 01, 2019
