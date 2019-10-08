Fruits Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Dehradoon(Utr)218.5081.485309.2038603500-
Bandrol(HP)138.20-40.817049.6029502850-11.94
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)107.3146.621190.3460006000-4.76
Faridabad(Har)65.0071.05672.004500500038.46
Moga(Pun)53.8035.86186.8025003500-
Mandi(Takoli)(HP)50.90-46.53577.6022002200-26.67
Phagwara(Pun)30.1020.4266.003872430010.60
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00NC553.4059505950-7.32
Bangalore(Pun)6.90-13.803044--29.29
Garh Shankar(Pun)6.45-1.0775.2230002400-51.61
Sambhal(UP)6.007.14224.2045004500-
Sirhind(Pun)3.2014.2933.804500450040.63
Rura(UP)3.00-14.29599.8036003600-34.55
Maur(Pun)2.5092.3116.004000400033.33
Garh Shankar(Mahalpur)(Pun)2.47-4.6350.7030002300-50.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100208.005050555044.29
Jarar(UP)1.70-22.7346.60417042301.71
Naugarh(UP)1.502572.4046454675-13.18
Ghiraur(UP)1.0066.673.2047505200-19.49
Paliakala(UP)1.002597.8060756140-2.80
Dhandhuka(Har)0.60-53.8518.6050006000-20.63
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)110.00108844.002200221020.88
Phagwara(Pun)35.70197.5739.80850850-6.80
Moga(Pun)28.7067.84372.401800180012.50
Pulpally(Ker)6.00200378.003500360075.00
Imphal(Man)4.60NC68.4040004000-
Faridkot(Pun)3.77-7.82102.4217001700-32.00
Khairagarh(UP)3.1047.62446.8011501250-30.72
Palakole(Ker)3.00NC66.0056005300NC
Gangoh(UP)2.608.33181.6013851380-
Paliakala(UP)2.604204.002320216523.40
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.50-26.47146.005300530020.45
Rura(UP)2.50NC675.8016001700-20.00
Ghiraur(UP)2.20NC311.002200218010.00
Sirhind(Pun)2.10-4.201600-33.33
Garh Shankar(Mahalpur)(Pun)2.066.7446.681800180012.50
Mazhuvannur(Ker)2.041048.0832003700-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100278.0014501475141.67
Jarar(UP)1.905.5675.601370137037.00
Bilaspur(HP)1.60-15.79169.20260026004.00
Shahaswan(UP)1.308.3312.2011501150-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.252531.5053005300NC
Chathanoor(Ker)1.20-7.69349.80600060009.09
kalanwali(Har)1.10-21.4391.80210020005.00
Dhandhuka(Har)1.00-16.6738.202800270040.00
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.9816.6726.441800200012.50
Morinda(Pun)0.8042.865.522250240063.04
Bishenpur(Man)0.60NC11.0035003500-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.60NC6.0040004500-
Kinnow
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)19.74610.0745.0440002750-
Phagwara(Pun)1.80125834.0010271911-44.46
Phagwara(Pun)1.3062.5834.0049001911165.01
Naugarh(UP)1.20NC4.8028302250-
Sirhind(Pun)1.10-68.5726.2040001200166.67
Khairagarh(UP)0.60-1.203100-6.90
Papaya
Mazhuvannur(Ker)200.00900510.004001700-
Saharanpur(UP)4.50-59.09298.0017601700-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.5025348.00220028006.28
Persimon(JapaniFal)
Bandrol(HP)0.70NC2.8026502750-
PineApple
Mazhuvannur(Ker)2.00104.0813.7434003200-
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)11.0212.79904.085000500025.00
Phagwara(Pun)10.0010098.0056007600-9.68
Saharanpur(UP)3.5016.6725.0035003520-
Faridabad(Har)3.00100153.0045005000NC
Lakhimpur(UP)3.0020337.205150517017.05
Paliakala(UP)2.4084.62103.005170520012.15
Mandi(Takoli)(HP)2.2069.238.8047004200135.00
Khairagarh(UP)2.00NC20.0041004600-
Bandrol(HP)1.50-57.1420.2040004900-
Jarar(UP)0.60-14.2930.804550466015.19
WaterMelon
Faridkot(Pun)0.80-1.602000--
Published on October 08, 2019
