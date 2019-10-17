Fruits Prices

as on : 17-10-2019 12:00:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)67.83-54.761625.8853005300-15.87
Faridabad(Har)60.001001062.005000500053.85
Ch. Dadri(Har)55.00NC223.005500550037.50
Mathura(UP)45.00NC1284.0046504700-44.91
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)40.00-11.11226.005000450042.86
Gazipur(UP)15.00-3.23437.8047004600-6.00
Mohindergarh(Har)10.7011466.6045004000NC
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00NC409.8048004750-9.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00-20326.0045604525-8.80
Sandila(UP)2.901640.6057005750-
Rura(UP)2.708617.2031003550-43.64
Pataudi(Har)2.40-458.5028502850-64.38
Kangra(HP)2.00NC126.6035003500-22.22
Kiratpur(UP)1.308.3350.2030002900-14.29
Dinanagar(Pun)1.00-2.002400--
Chaandpur(UP)1.00-33.3316.002450250075.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-22.2277.2095009500NC
Kullu(HP)0.60-14.2928.2030003500-6.25
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)128.506.6420307.20270270-
Manathavady(Ker)70.00NC4077.5028002900-3.45
Mathura(UP)60.0033.331916.002400240014.29
Perumbavoor(Ker)15.00114.291580.0040004500NC
Mohindergarh(Har)13.0055047.2030003000NC
Rasda(UP)12.00NC510.0033503850157.69
Pampady(Ker)10.00100722.005700570035.71
Kayamkulam(Ker)6.0020618.0053005500194.44
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.40-1.82198.0027002700107.69
Baghry(Nag)5.20-24.6488.805000490028.21
Pulpally(Ker)5.00150402.0036003700111.76
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC450.004400470046.67
Omalloor(Ker)5.00669.2314.2045005000-30.77
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.6012.5151.20450046009.76
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC255.60480048006.67
Pattambi(Ker)2.50-28.57246.804800480012.94
Rura(UP)2.50NC690.8013001300-35.00
Kangra(HP)1.30-7.14143.003750350020.97
Kullu(HP)0.9012.576.802800280012.00
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC44.405200540036.84
Divai(UP)0.60NC34.8011901490NC
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC41.206500450018.18
Mango
Mathura(UP)32.00-5.88760.003100315031.91
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)12.06-17.281877.6437504000-6.25
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)7.0016.6742.0050005000100.00
Gazipur(UP)4.50-25280.403700367042.31
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0020197.502610260017.57
Mohindergarh(Har)1.00258.2050005000117.39
Kangra(HP)0.9012.547.005000525021.95
Orange
Faridabad(Har)12.0020131.0032503250-
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)3.00-2526.0035003000-12.50
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC22.6045004500NC
Papaya
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-33.33270.002620255057.83
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC14.0018501900-
Persimon(JapaniFal)
Kullu(HP)0.70-12.55.6025002500NC
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.671112.0028003000-20.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC7.202800200040.00
Pomegranate
Ch. Dadri(Har)25.00NC104.006500650030.00
Mathura(UP)25.00NC1008.00455046005.81
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)5.67-12.23928.346500475062.50
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)3.005040.0080007500NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC90.0038803860-
Sandila(UP)2.301530.0044604450-
Faridabad(Har)1.00-44.44171.60490050008.89
Kangra(HP)1.0011.1164.007000850027.27
Mohindergarh(Har)0.70-3022.408000700077.78
