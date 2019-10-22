Fruits Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Faridabad(Har)110.001201382.004500450038.46
Panipat(Har)90.40130.61476.204800490023.08
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)84.7810.221949.2853005300-15.87
Moga(Pun)82.8020.17490.2045004000-
Badayoun(UP)54.00-101430.0053755400119.39
Ch. Dadri(Har)53.006535.005500550037.50
Aligarh(UP)50.00251607.6043004350-15.69
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)42.0049.471058.80350035007.69
Nabha(Pun)12.70-63.08458.2030003100-21.05
Azamgarh(UP)10.005.26444.0046754685-15.92
Tanda Urmur(UP)9.00-401084.6045004500-25.00
Haridwar Union(Utr)7.502564.2016001675-5.88
Garh Shankar(Pun)7.388.21133.9230003000-51.61
Manjeri(Ker)7.00NC266.0078507850-8.19
Lakhimpur(UP)7.0045.83603.0060006030-6.54
Sahiyapur(UP)7.007.69447.8048004825-9.43
Balrampur(UP)7.0075117.20500054007.53
Sambhal(UP)6.0020258.2042504850-
Gondal(UP)5.2026.83234.2049505025-9.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-16.67360.0045604560-8.80
Dadri(UP)5.00NC236.00475047002.15
Basti(UP)4.50-30.77244.8048004780-8.75
Sandila(UP)3.7032.1460.0054005670-
Kopaganj(UP)3.502573.6047004750-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50NC393.6029003000-44.23
Maur(Pun)3.30106.2536.205000450066.67
Ballia(UP)3.00NC170.0047304600-47.44
Kasganj(UP)2.80-6.6799.8046004750-4.17
Khatauli(UP)2.807.6934.002290780-
Kharar(Pun)2.703563.0040004000-
Rura(UP)2.50-28.57629.2034003600-38.18
Rishikesh(Utr)2.40-84.62122.2026003655-19.88
Jarar(UP)2.1010.5362.4028802880-35.28
Kangra(HP)2.005.26138.6035003500-12.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100222.005025505067.50
Hardoi(UP)1.9035.71100.2058805750-22.83
Palampur(HP)1.60-2048.0050006000NC
Fatehpur(UP)1.60-11.1171.4053305400-11.90
Gopiganj(UP)1.60-11.11144.2030003000-21.05
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)1.54-75.16250.983500400016.67
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC25.002500260078.57
Paonta Sahib(HP)1.25-13.7919.0635003500-
Anandnagar(UP)1.202013.0048604775-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.20-2.404725--
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC50.00800080006.67
Vandiperiyar(Ker)1.00-33.338.008000600014.29
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC18.4049004900-2.97
Nagina(UP)0.90-1.802950--
Mukkom(Ker)0.80NC80.4085009500-10.53
Naugarh(UP)0.80-2083.2048254800-8.10
Kottakkal(Ker)0.70-3059.60785069003.97
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.70-12.513.8045004500NC
Vilaspur(UP)0.57-10.9434.9672507120-
Chikoos(Sapota)
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC70.003750375044.23
Grapes
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC200.004850485012.79
Kottakkal(Ker)0.9012.552.0043504350-21.62
Guava
Aligarh(UP)3.00-25736.002400235050.00
Badayoun(UP)1.00-16.67449.802350223074.07
Lime
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC100.0090509050-
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC106.0061205850-
Kamthi(Mah)1.00NC4.0030002800-
Mango
Aligarh(UP)45.00NC1465.003000330020.00
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)14.842.491936.2837503750-6.25
Ballia(UP)8.00100121.0035303540-1.94
Panipat(Har)5.5010136.705200510079.31
Basti(UP)4.00-33.33144.80295028708.06
Dadri(UP)4.00NC179.003000290017.65
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-50322.002925280011.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5016.67210.502650264519.37
Manjeri(Ker)3.0050227.005550805091.38
Gondal(UP)2.107582.803550355018.33
Manjeri(Ker)2.00NC227.0080508050177.59
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.50NC42.4024002500-
Kasganj(UP)1.205058.50324032404.52
Siyana(UP)1.1037.57.20126014605.00
Rudrapur(Utr)1.00-33.3349.0012002200-52.00
Kangra(HP)0.70-12.550.005500550034.15
Naugarh(UP)0.70-12.551.202950288011.32
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)0.60-81.82492.002500250025.00
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.60-4036.2020001250150.00
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)20.00-201768.002600265015.56
Badayoun(UP)6.0020471.002500255019.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.0014.29285.002625262058.13
Lakhimpur(UP)3.0020362.002800280034.62
Dadri(UP)3.0050258.0025002500NC
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.0020112.001300130030.00
Rudrapur(Utr)1.20504.0015002300-
Azamgarh(UP)1.00NC185.2024802475-
Siyana(UP)0.60-2530.401300150013.04
Persimon(JapaniFal)
Kullu(HP)0.70NC7.0025002500NC
Pomegranate
Ch. Dadri(Har)25.0038.89240.006500650030.00
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.331312.004650450012.05
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.00-50695.005000500042.86
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)5.24-40.11956.326500650062.50
Faridabad(Har)5.0066.67187.605000325011.11
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5293.20496049506.67
Basti(UP)3.50-30189.0050004970-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50133.33123.8029002900-
Ballia(UP)3.00-25131.0049404850-
Gondal(UP)2.604145.8052005200-
Sandila(UP)2.2022.2243.0045004450-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-20104.0038853880-
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-37.5358.605270521010.95
Dhanotu (Mandi)(HP)1.00-2.006000-41.18
Khairagarh(UP)1.00-5022.0046004100-
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.33172.8039503850-10.23
Kangra(HP)0.90-1069.8055005500-26.67
Siyana(UP)0.70-22.2215.60226024602.73
Rudrapur(Utr)0.60-408.60600040009.09
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.60-1.203150-57.50
TenderCoconut
Mandya(Kar)750.00-65.919900.001000010000-
Published on October 22, 2019
