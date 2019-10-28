Fruits Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:37:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)694.0094.944592.0080009000-15.79
Mechua(WB)200.0014.295916.00800012000-23.81
Pune(Mah)130.0080.562174.0050007000-50.00
Malerkotla(Pun)60.50218.42177.0028003500-30.00
Solan(HP)47.52-30.066375.3245004500-25.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00NC2410.0058005900-6.45
Faridabad(Har)30.00-81.251762.004000375023.08
Manjeri(Ker)7.00NC294.0078507850-13.26
Sambhal(UP)6.508.33271.2037504250-
Fatehabad(UP)5.002.04564.405450557012.37
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)3.8011.76110.00560058005.66
Sadhaura(Har)2.7012.538.4030003000-33.33
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.70826.001000014000-37.50
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)2.1539.61255.2830003500-11.76
Chalakudy(Ker)2.00NC52.0090509050NC
Dinanagar(Pun)1.0042.867.6030003000-
Samsabad(UP)1.00-2.004300--
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC63.2076507230-11.05
Mukkom(Ker)0.90NC84.0095009500NC
Thirurrangadi(Ker)0.60NC6.2086008500-0.58
Pattikonda(Pun)0.60-403.2040004500-
Banana
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)123.00-41.152340.002500310013.64
Mechua(WB)107.50-9.665391.003600340028.57
Pattikonda(Pun)100.001566.67645.608001000-66.67
Manathavady(Ker)55.00-15.384447.5021002400-27.59
Moovattupuzha(Ker)55.003.77886.0036003400-
Payyannur(Ker)34.00-5.564308.0036004500-10.00
Chalakudy(Ker)15.00NC270.0043205027-8.63
Palakkad(Ker)15.00-6.25450.00430045004.88
Aluva(Ker)14.0040296.0020002300-23.08
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.001001648.004500400012.50
Irinjalakkuda(Ker)10.00NC160.0065006000-13.33
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC742.005200570030.00
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1134.001450135026.09
Malerkotla(Pun)8.00-16.001600-14.29
Pulpally(Ker)6.00100432.003600390063.64
Tuensang(Nag)6.00-12.004300-79.17
Ghathashi(Nag)6.00-12.004600--
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC190.004450445021.92
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC638.005300520043.24
Madhavapuram(Ker)5.00NC123.406700720011.67
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC470.005200470036.84
Phek(Nag)5.00-10.004800--
Mangkolemba(Nag)5.00-10.004600--
Ernakulam(Ker)4.50NC109.003800270046.15
Fatehabad(UP)4.20-19.23592.0011501050-52.48
Parakkodu(Ker)4.00-20128.007000600027.27
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.0033.33276.0025002600-3.85
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC277.2038004600-15.56
Ranniangadi(Ker)3.5016.6739.004600470015.00
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20-8.57164.60450046009.76
Shillong(Meh)3.00NC149.0040004000NC
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.80-3.4526.805000480011.11
Gangoh(UP)2.60NC202.20138013809.96
Pattambi(Ker)2.50-3.85262.2045005000-2.17
Sambalpur(JK)2.409.09103.2025002500-
Kollam(Ker)2.00NC20.005400580035.00
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC160.0025502750-10.53
Kunnathukkal(Ker)1.70-3.403500--
Chamba(HP)1.65-14.06104.46260031004.00
Khairagarh(UP)1.50-37.5463.0010501050-36.75
Sadhaura(Har)1.4016.6740.6022002200-4.35
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC39.005800530034.88
Puramattom(Ker)1.20205.6036003800-
Solan(HP)1.10-4554.682400240020.00
Chavassery(Ker)1.02-2.045000--
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00-90482.004300430026.47
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC36.0022003600-21.43
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC84.60430046002.38
Irikkur(Ker)0.80-11.1159.805000450028.21
Jagraon(Pun)0.80-1.602000--
Omalloor(Ker)0.55-38.8917.1035004000-46.15
Borehannu
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)3.005038.0015001500150.00
Chikoos(Sapota)
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC82.0037503750-3.85
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60-3.720.8055004500NC
Grapes
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC224.004850485012.79
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.00100134.0015002500-46.43
Chalakudy(Ker)3.005050.0050506050NC
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.10-27.5920.0070006000-28.57
Pune(Mah)1.00-98.33724.0030002500-40.00
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC55.6043504350-1.14
Guava
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)25.0056.2582.0012001000NC
Shillong(Meh)3.00NC45.2035003500NC
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.50-3.8525.4070005000NC
Pattikonda(Pun)1.00-53.4952.3023001000155.56
Lime
Pune(Mah)66.0057.141017.0010001700NC
Denduluru(AP)13.15-7.9189.1315001500-
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)6.00-68.42129.003600320028.57
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC120.0090509050-
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC42.00127205823-
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC118.0058506120-
Mango
Mechua(WB)266.00-7.3211186.005300530039.47
Fatehabad(UP)15.20192.31506.90235023501.29
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)12.00-87.23756.003500400040.00
Manjeri(Ker)3.0050247.0055508050122.00
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60-10.3418.6040009000-33.33
Manjeri(Ker)2.00NC247.0080508050222.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC14.40540058001.89
Orange
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)126.00-37.931257.00350045009.38
Mechua(WB)56.008.741870.0053004600-
Faridabad(Har)8.00-33.33147.0029003250-3.33
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC45.005050705024.69
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC90.004550455035.82
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90-5544.305650565022.83
Papaya
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)19.00NC240.001000150025.00
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC649.8012501250-11.97
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.10-4.5518.8028004000-6.67
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00NC42.4022002200-
Burhanpur(F&V)(MP)2.00-33.3310.0020001600-
Pune(Mah)1.00-8056.0060007000-40.00
Kattakada(Ker)0.70-6.67164.1038004200-
PineApple
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)64.001500350.001400200016.67
Moovattupuzha(Ker)60.003.45572.0030002300-
Khanauri(Pun)35.00-70.004200--
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00601158.0030003200-25.00
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC200.0040504050-4.71
Aluva(Ker)4.0033.3393.0028003300-34.88
Kuruppanthura(Ker)4.0033.33123.002200220037.50
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC54.0042214624-8.66
Palakkad(Ker)3.005048.0033003300-8.33
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.903.5720.8050002500-20.63
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC78.6033004300-36.54
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90-70138.8023502480-20.34
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.7016.6749.0024003500-31.43
Pomegranate
Mechua(WB)97.50-11.366532.00110001400010.00
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)59.00-31.41572.008000800017.65
Pattikonda(Pun)0.80-2043.607000600040.00
Seetapal
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)2.00-4.002000--
TenderCoconut
Mandya(Kar)4550.00506.6719000.001000010000-
Santhesargur(Kar)1000.00258400.0090009000-
Hunsur(Kar)800.00-5013240.00120001200020.00
Srirangapattana(Kar)600.00-5.8111858.001000010000NC
K.R.Nagar(Kar)400.00-800.0010000--
WaterMelon
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)29.00-36.96523.00100080025.00
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30NC16.6020001600NC
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC102.801750185012.90
Manjeri(Ker)2.00NC122.0017001700100.00
Published on October 28, 2019
