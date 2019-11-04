Fruits Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Rura(UP)2.50NC658.0034003400-38.18
Anandnagar(UP)1.00NC24.4050004900-
Pehowa(Har)0.60-72.735.6036002600-54.43
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)98.0030.6720938.20270285-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)86.00273.911990.0085085013.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.0016.671732.0045004000NC
Rura(UP)2.50NC720.8013001300-35.00
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0042.861216.0025002800-44.44
Published on November 04, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)