Fruits Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Ch. Dadri(Har)40.0011.11877.005500570037.50
Mathura(UP)39.00-13.331628.0048504700-42.54
Tanda Urmur(UP)15.0036.361184.6035003500-41.67
Garh Shankar(Pun)8.112.4193.9628003200-41.67
Rudauli(UP)5.1027.518.205260480025.24
Haathras(UP)5.0066.67147.6041003900-26.79
Gohana(Har)3.00NC87.204000400033.33
kalanwali(Har)3.0010074.8030003000-25.00
Sardhana(UP)3.00-2552.0024002300-
Sandila(UP)3.0015.3871.2055655550-
Karvi(UP)2.801273.0052005400-20.61
Rura(UP)2.50NC663.0029003400-47.27
Kangra(HP)1.9011.76153.8040003500-11.11
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC38.002900240070.59
Kiratpur(UP)1.308.3355.2030003000NC
Dinanagar(Pun)1.0066.6710.8025003000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC230.004850502561.67
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC86.8085009500-10.53
Naugarh(UP)0.70-46.1592.2050755000-2.40
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)98.500.5121135.20280270-
Mathura(UP)64.00NC2308.00235023006.82
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)56.00-34.882102.0085085013.33
Manathavady(Ker)45.00-104739.0020002200-31.03
Payyannur(Ker)36.00NC4584.003900360018.18
Payagpur(UP)26.00-29.73200.007356503.52
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1194.001450145026.09
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-42.861748.0045004500NC
Kothamangalam(Ker)7.00-12.5352.0022002800-12.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)6.00-14.29686.0033003200-28.26
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.301.92249.8028002800115.38
Madhavapuram(Ker)5.00NC143.40640065006.67
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC490.0034004800-10.53
Rudauli(UP)4.904.2644.6023202300-
Karvi(UP)4.00-33.33218.402350234032.39
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC306.0038003800-15.56
Palakole(Ker)3.00NC72.0043005600-23.21
Bilaspur(HP)2.0011.11188.2028002500-3.45
Harippad(Ker)2.0010088.005000500025.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.00-33.33169.0022003000-
Chamba(HP)1.809.09115.06270026008.00
kalanwali(Har)1.5087.5100.4020002000NC
Rura(UP)1.50-40723.8014001300-30.00
Sitarganj(Utr)1.505041.00120011009.09
Kangra(HP)1.20NC155.803750375029.31
Haathras(UP)1.2050119.801950205025.81
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.1214.2939.961800180012.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC298.001380135072.50
Kullu(HP)0.90-2586.003000320030.43
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC89.20430046002.38
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC48.00450045007.14
Kottarakkara(Ker)0.52NC23.7245004500-18.18
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC44.0055006500-15.38
Mango
Mathura(UP)25.00NC920.003050315017.31
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)10.84340.652013.844500450012.50
Naugarh(UP)1.5087.558.803100315025.51
Kangra(HP)0.70-22.2255.005500525034.15
Karvi(UP)0.70-12.523.603575360032.41
Papaya
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.0033.3349.4016002200-
Persimon(JapaniFal)
Kullu(HP)0.60NC10.6018002000-28.00
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-501226.0025002500-50.00
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC58.005000500025.00
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC86.6033003300-21.43
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC51.4025002500-40.48
Pomegranate
Mathura(UP)26.00301206.00475045507.95
Ch. Dadri(Har)20.0011.11406.006500670030.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)8.0060745.0035004500NC
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)2.91-13.391009.347500650087.50
Sandila(UP)1.30-40.9150.0046504660-
Karvi(UP)1.20NC27.0045804725-
Kangra(HP)0.80-11.1177.20950085005.56
Published on November 05, 2019
