Fruits Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Fruit Market(Mah)458.0097.4113400.007000720012.00
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)66.001220142.005000300042.86
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)63.8010.571301.803500350016.67
Agra(UP)55.005.771452.0047004620-4.08
Badayoun(UP)45.00-33.821846.005150530098.08
Ch. Dadri(Har)39.00-2.5955.005600550040.00
Moga(Pun)25.20-69.57540.6030004500-
Tanda Urmur(UP)25.0066.671234.6035003500-41.67
Nabha(Pun)7.4060.87511.0029002300-14.71
Sambhal(UP)6.504.84302.6037604000-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.0020395.0046254550-0.96
Gopiganj(UP)6.00275156.2030003000-21.05
Dadri(UP)6.0020248.0045004750NC
Rudauli(UP)5.8013.7329.805230526024.52
Basti(UP)5.50-8.33278.8048004800-7.34
Khurja(UP)5.00-16.67183.0048004980-
Sahiyapur(UP)5.0011.11477.8048504950-3.96
Noida(UP)5.0038.8930.4047503896-
Shahganj(UP)4.00233.3366.8050105040-
Haathras(UP)3.50-30154.6038004100-32.14
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.20-65.22467.0029002900-40.21
Jalalabad(Pun)3.13-59.9756.9037003700-
Gohana(Har)3.00NC93.204000400033.33
Rura(UP)3.0020669.0031002900-43.64
Sandila(UP)2.80-6.6776.8055205565-
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.56-68.43199.0830002800-37.50
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10115.40448041600.45
Faridkot(Pun)1.54-66.6764.5440002000NC
Akbarpur(UP)1.50NC61.2051004800-8.27
Hasanpur(UP)1.3062.517.6030003900114.29
Kiratpur(UP)1.20-7.6957.6030003000NC
Maur(Pun)1.0042.8644.804000400033.33
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-2026.0050655000-
Naugarh(UP)0.8014.2993.8050255075-3.37
Meham(Har)0.70-22.2236.206000600033.33
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC88.2085008500-10.53
Kangra(HP)0.60-68.42155.005000400011.11
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.60-255.205000400025.00
Khair(UP)0.60-2515.8046004700-13.21
Banana
Agra(UP)250.00-7.4112932.00184518807.27
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)56.00NC2214.008008506.67
Payagpur(UP)50.0092.31300.00630735-11.27
Manathavady(Ker)42.50-5.564824.0020002000-31.03
Payyannur(Ker)36.00NC4656.003800390015.15
Perumbavoor(Ker)13.0085.711788.0040004000-11.11
Koduvayoor(Ker)10.00NC448.0038003800NC
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1214.001450145026.09
Rudauli(UP)6.0022.4556.6023602320-
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.30NC260.4028002800115.38
Rishikesh(Utr)5.10104410.40104010209.47
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00-16.67696.0033003300-28.26
Madhavapuram(Ker)5.00NC153.40640064006.67
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC500.004400340015.79
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)5.00-47.37723.401250130092.31
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC300.0022002800-8.33
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC313.2038003800-15.56
Faridkot(Pun)3.01-42154.4825002400NC
Meham(Har)3.00NC344.60150015007.14
Palakole(Ker)3.00NC78.0042004300-25.00
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050462.003500370040.00
Moga(Pun)3.00-89.76437.002000180025.00
Jalalabad(Pun)2.75-50.72493.262200220015.79
Puramattom(Ker)2.5979.8616.5036003800-
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.5025174.0022002200-
Akbarpur(UP)2.50NC105.802380235020.20
Bilaspur(HP)2.3015192.8028002800-3.45
Gangoh(UP)2.30-14.81212.20136513857.48
Khairagarh(UP)2.105475.2010501050-36.75
Kasganj(UP)2.00-33.33137.002440245025.13
Khair(UP)2.00100163.402550265018.60
Dhanotu (Mandi)(HP)1.50-37.534.802600230013.04
Punalur(Ker)1.50NC57.001000540011.11
Rura(UP)1.50NC726.8013001400-35.00
Jarar(UP)1.40133.3394.201240113021.57
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)1.30116.675.2037502750-
Kullu(HP)1.3044.4488.603000300030.43
Sardulgarh(Pun)1.25-2.502000-25.00
Haathras(UP)1.20NC122.201800195016.13
Hasanpur(UP)1.10-68.5713.2014501900-
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.02-8.9342.001800180012.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC302.001480145085.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC90.80440043004.76
Irikkur(Ker)0.80-11.1166.405000500028.21
Kurali(Pun)0.80-55.5636.40160016506.67
Zira(Pun)0.80-46.6757.0017001700-5.56
Angamaly(Ker)0.60-406.402800260027.27
Chikoos(Sapota)
Fruit Market(Mah)14.00-39.131782.0032503550-45.83
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)2.00-90.4846.0050001500-
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2945.2065005500NC
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)0.60-96.63419.8060003750-
Guava
Fruit Market(Mah)2.00-80298.004150450069.39
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-2.00227--
Kinnow
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)2.0010012.0032502250-
Lime
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00NC3.0035505000294.44
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2913.4048005800-22.58
Mango
Agra(UP)38.00-51319.003070318019.46
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)5.10-52.952024.04425045006.25
Dadri(UP)5.0025189.003100300029.17
Basti(UP)3.50NC164.803080300021.74
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0020227.503110301037.61
Akbarpur(UP)3.00-14.2962.403850380083.33
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)2.30283.33497.802750325037.50
Kasganj(UP)1.50-16.6767.90316031401.94
Shahganj(UP)1.502548.803610354059.73
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.8014.294.2065006250-
Meham(Har)0.7016.675.0030003000-
Nabha(Pun)0.70-41.67266.204900400081.48
Naugarh(UP)0.70-53.3360.203100310025.51
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2919.2054005800-20.59
Orange
Fruit Market(Mah)247.0055.354189.0035004750150.00
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)11.50-57.4150.0030001000100.00
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)2.20-58.49195.2015002000-
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2925.205500450022.22
Jalalabad(Pun)0.52-1.041900--
Papaya
Agra(UP)38.0040.741913.002640260014.29
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)4.00150312.401950210069.57
Khurja(UP)3.8052400.60235024409.05
Badayoun(UP)3.00-25502.00230025509.52
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67302.002400225058.94
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00NC53.4022001600-
Nautnava(UP)1.00-5032.0021501840-
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-61.1122.602980170038.60
PineApple
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)10.50650241.80225028007.14
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.001001256.0025002500-50.00
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)3.5016.6713.0014001200NC
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC88.6033003300-21.43
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.8014.2920.8033002800-8.33
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.60NC30.4035004400-12.50
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC52.6025002500-40.48
Pomegranate
Fruit Market(Mah)83.0013.74096.0059007500-50.83
Agra(UP)34.009.681210.004620457510.00
Ch. Dadri(Har)15.00-25436.006700650034.00
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)6.31-40.71043.247500750087.50
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.00-25757.005000350042.86
Meham(Har)4.0010084.006500600062.50
Sangamner(Mah)4.00-73.3338.004100400041.38
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)4.00-57.8927.004000175033.33
Basti(UP)4.00-11.11214.0050605000-
Dadri(UP)4.00300180.8039503950-11.24
Shahganj(UP)4.0040083.604810478019.65
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)3.007.14277.4060005500200.00
Kopargaon(Mah)2.0010068.003750275050.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-20118.0042304200-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.0033.33139.4029002900-
Sandila(UP)1.5015.3853.0046004650-
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-44.4440.805110530012.80
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.70-309.208500550054.55
Seetapal
Fruit Market(Mah)174.00138.361652.0045006200-6.25
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00NC4.0012504000-37.50
TenderCoconut
Santhesargur(Kar)1100.001010600.0090009000-
Holenarsipura(Kar)750.001004250.0080008000-
WaterMelon
Fruit Market(Mah)56.00-83.639831.009001100-55.00
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)25.303514.29328.007001000-6.67
Published on November 07, 2019
TOPICS
