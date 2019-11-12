Fruits Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Indore(F&V)(MP)20.60-72.75658.6035003500-
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00-33.33669.0056005550-12.77
Manjeri(Ker)7.00NC350.0068507050-3.52
Garh Shankar(Pun)5.568.81220.4228002800-41.67
Sambhal(UP)5.5057.14320.6038503700-
Cherthalai(Ker)5.00-16.6760.0086008100-
Fatehabad(UP)5.00NC628.4050005450-4.40
Kotadwara(Utr)4.00-71.22154.4022002000-
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00-6.004550--
GarhShankar (Kotfatuhi)(Pun)2.001006.0031003000-
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC119.00450044800.90
Dhandhuka(Har)1.101030.6060005800-4.76
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00NC56.0070008000-6.67
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-22.2291.4085009500-10.53
Jalalabad(Pun)0.70-22.2260.1044004200-
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)110.001010104.002150217019.44
Manathavady(Ker)40.00NC4984.0021002100-27.59
Payyannur(Ker)36.00-5.264804.0036003600NC
Shillong(Meh)35.401080240.8040004000NC
Palakkad(Ker)17.00NC530.0040004000-4.76
Chitwadagaon(UP)15.0050985.602450170088.46
Koduvayoor(Ker)10.00NC488.004200380010.53
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00NC522.0035003600-7.89
Aluva(Ker)8.00-46.67368.0018001800-28.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-46.671834.0040004000-11.11
Kothamangalam(Ker)7.00NC366.0022002200NC
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC230.0035503750-7.79
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC716.0038003700-13.64
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC520.004200440010.53
Fatehabad(UP)5.00-66.67672.00115011509.52
Ernakulam(Ker)4.50NC136.0023002500-11.54
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC316.0020002400-28.57
Kasganj(UP)4.00100145.002440244025.13
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.509.38171.6036004500-12.20
Pattambi(Ker)2.50-3.85282.4038004500-17.39
Gangoh(UP)2.3015220.80137513607.42
Harippad(Ker)2.00NC96.005000550011.11
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33466.003600350089.47
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC310.001450145081.25
Jarar(UP)1.8028.57100.601240125021.57
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.50-34.7819.2062005200-
Khairagarh(UP)1.50-25482.2010501050-36.75
Jalalabad(Pun)1.3018.18498.062200200015.79
Puramattom(Ker)1.20-35.1422.6038004000-
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.19-15.647.20170019006.25
Mazhuvannur(Ker)1.006.3811.9633003700-
Dhandhuka(Har)0.90-1046.003000300050.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC94.4040004700-4.76
Irikkur(Ker)0.80NC69.604500500028.57
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC49.204500450015.38
Divai(UP)0.60NC39.6011901190NC
Bishenpur(Man)0.60-14.2916.2035003500-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.60-2510.0040004000-
Chikoos(Sapota)
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC106.0037503750-3.85
Guava
Shillong(Meh)0.80-2060.8032003500-24.71
Lime
Manjeri(Ker)7.0040164.0055509050-
Mango
Fatehabad(UP)15.00188.46568.70232023203.57
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)10.24100.782044.52425042506.25
Manjeri(Ker)3.0050283.0058508050134.00
Kasganj(UP)1.802071.50314031601.29
Gohana(Har)1.20NC73.603500350025.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC15.6036005400-10.00
Orange
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC114.004150455023.88
Shillong(Meh)1.5050127.004500450012.50
Papaya
Mazhuvannur(Ker)91.00-9892.008001000-
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-65.79712.0012201250-0.81
Indore(F&V)(MP)5.00-16.67118.0030002000-
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00NC393.602700270031.07
Nautnava(UP)1.00NC36.0018501850-
PineApple
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC240.0032504050-35.64
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC1276.0025002500-37.50
Aluva(Ker)3.00-25115.0032003100-15.79
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-66.6756.0036003300NC
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC92.6033003500-31.25
Mazhuvannur(Ker)1.00NC17.7415001600-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60-14.2955.2026002500-38.10
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)9.8756.421062.987500750087.50
Indore(F&V)(MP)6.00100118.2040004500-
Lakhimpur(UP)4.00NC388.60498050204.62
Kotadwara(Utr)2.50-7.4151.605500430037.50
Kopargaon(Mah)1.00-5070.003000375020.00
TenderCoconut
Srirangapattana(Kar)400.00-33.3312658.001000010000NC
Holenarsipura(Kar)380.00985.715080.0085009000-
WaterMelon
Manjeri(Ker)2.00NC134.001450145070.59
Published on November 12, 2019
