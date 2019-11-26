Fruits Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:09:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Shikohabad(UP)50.003233.33260.0053005250-12.40
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)46.60-42.261705.403500400016.67
Ch. Dadri(Har)40.002.561193.005500550037.50
Muradabad(UP)35.00-502688.4057305560-1.21
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)30.00-40257.0029003100-
Badayoun(UP)20.0011.112160.005600570060.00
Roorkee(Utr)20.001900320.0028002500-6.67
Tanda Urmur(UP)15.00NC1450.6040003500-33.33
Bewar(UP)11.00587.585.4052004800-5.45
Farukhabad(UP)10.00NC916.0065006500NC
Malout(Pun)6.50-55.7881.203250700-40.91
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.2047.62537.4029002900-36.96
Basti(UP)6.0020320.8050004900-3.85
Dadri(UP)6.00-25328.00460046000.88
Gondal(UP)5.5014.58292.0051205080-7.75
Safdarganj(UP)4.205125.4053305300-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00NC386.6053505250-13.01
Gohana(Har)2.80NC129.205000500066.67
Jhansi(UP)2.60-7.14162.8055355570-3.91
Palwal(Har)2.5066.6719.4042504000-5.56
Sandila(UP)2.409.09102.6056305610-
Fatehpur(UP)2.3076.9294.2056005620-6.67
Jalaun(UP)2.20-1246.6045004500-
Sirsaganj(UP)2.20NC98.2047404740-9.20
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC134.20460045308.24
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.50-2572.605000500025.00
Rura(UP)1.50-40702.0045504600-17.27
Haathras(UP)1.50-6.25185.8044004200-25.42
Naraingarh(Har)1.20-442.7845004000-10.00
Naugarh(UP)1.2071.43104.8050505100-1.46
Karvi(UP)1.20-14.2987.8052505210-19.85
Sehjanwa(UP)1.002512.2049004800-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC240.004650465032.86
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC100.8095008500NC
Meham(Har)0.60-4044.405000400011.11
Kharar(Pun)0.60-97.39125.204500900-
Maur(Pun)0.60-4055.404000350033.33
Banana
Muradabad(UP)150.00-6.254542.001300132030.00
Rajpipla(Guj)82.501022505.20230240-
Payyannur(Ker)38.00NC5256.003400360013.33
Manathavady(Ker)25.00-28.575302.0018001800-37.93
Fatehpur(UP)22.5028.57621.201940194510.23
Shikohabad(UP)20.00NC526.0021002100-4.55
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)12.50-50269.002500230078.57
Koduvayoor(Ker)12.009.092774.0035004200-7.89
Irinjalakkuda(Ker)10.00NC180.0063006500-16.00
Pampady(Ker)10.00NC822.004700520038.24
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1354.0011501150NC
Payagpur(UP)10.00NC475.00600650-7.69
Pattikonda(Pun)9.00-10737.6016001600-33.33
Jalaun(UP)9.00NC312.0022002300-
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-38.461960.0040004000NC
Kothamangalam(Ker)8.00NC412.002500230013.64
Farukhabad(UP)8.0033.33746.00220021004.76
kalanwali(Har)7.00-6.67131.802000200011.11
Roorkee(Utr)7.00-41.67294.0095095011.76
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC778.00340035009.68
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC580.00380044008.57
Ch. Dadri(Har)4.806.67288.0027002700107.69
Safdarganj(UP)4.7034.29136.602510245019.52
Haldwani(Utr)4.60-91.71384.2095090026.67
Rishikesh(Utr)4.50NC428.40105010409.38
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC362.002400220020.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.0033.33236.0040003000-
Kasganj(UP)4.0014.29180.002460245024.24
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.60NC186.0032003400-20.00
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC363.6030003000-28.57
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.0050119.4027502750NC
Jhansi(UP)3.00NC461.602500256560.77
Puramattom(Ker)2.80-6.6747.8033003400-
Karvi(UP)2.80-12.5252.802380235034.08
Sirsaganj(UP)2.50-28.57122.402450243033.15
Gangoh(UP)2.409.09248.60138013854.55
Bilaspur(HP)2.1040211.4028002500-9.68
Meham(Har)2.00-60390.601500145025.00
Haathras(UP)2.0033.33144.602500240051.52
Rura(UP)1.5050744.202300180015.00
Bewar(UP)1.50-37.564.402300240035.29
Kullu(HP)1.205097.403000300020.00
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC492.002200200010.00
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC16.80230023004.55
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC316.001450150081.25
Irikkur(Ker)0.9012.578.004500450050.00
Dhandhuka(Har)0.80-11.1154.402900290045.00
Omalloor(Ker)0.55-15.3824.0035004000-46.15
Lalru(Pun)0.55-1.102000--
Kottarakkara(Ker)0.52-5.4525.8645004500-10.00
Chikoos(Sapota)
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)1.80-5.26106.8021001500-
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)1.00-7558.0046002900-
Grapes
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)1.00NC57.0080007100-
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2953.4065006400NC
Guava
Bewar(UP)2.201022.009001000-
Palwal(Har)1.10-2.202100-121.05
Roorkee(Utr)1.002517.602800800-
Haathras(UP)0.8033.3318.202150235072.00
Kinnow
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)7.00-53.33204.0016001000-
Dadri(UP)6.00-12.003000--
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)5.40-72.6455.8465004000-
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-10.002950--
Muradabad(UP)4.00-8.003640-56.22
Malout(Pun)3.7027091.4018001200-
Basti(UP)3.00-6.003280--
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-5.003525--
Roorkee(Utr)2.50150171.0012001000-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.0010087.8017501750-
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-4.003100--
Kasganj(UP)2.00-4.003000--
Palwal(Har)1.3085.715.8016001550-15.79
Gondal(UP)1.20-2.403500-18.24
Naugarh(UP)1.00-16.676.803250283032.65
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.80-2087.8067501750-
Karvi(UP)0.60-1.203685--
Orange
Haldwani(Utr)23.80240209.702300230071.64
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)5.40285.71263.8017501500-
Lalitpur(UP)3.0050114.303550355034.98
Palwal(Har)1.00253.603000300020.00
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC21.6020005250-43.66
Gohana(Har)0.80NC4.8025002500-37.50
Rudrapur(Utr)0.80-61.96.8015001500-
Naraingarh(Har)0.6310.532.4054005700-10.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2930.8045004500NC
Papaya
Muradabad(UP)15.00-251540.002800250069.70
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)5.00-16.67136.002600310044.44
Haldwani(Utr)4.90444.44114.001800166613.21
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-10380.60218022502.83
Malout(Pun)2.50NC14.002500250038.89
Jhansi(UP)2.50-26.47174.802230221028.16
Bewar(UP)2.30-4.601150--
Badayoun(UP)1.1010534.60240022509.09
Haathras(UP)1.0066.6750.402700170020.00
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-37.51352.00300030007.14
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)2.00-2032.00430038007.50
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC104.604300420053.57
Pomegranate
Ch. Dadri(Har)18.00-10562.006500650030.00
Muradabad(UP)12.00-7.691220.004650455016.25
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)11.39182.631111.327500750087.50
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00100821.0030003500-14.29
Basti(UP)5.00-16.67252.0054005400-
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29266.8050004960112.77
Farukhabad(UP)2.5025533.006500605085.71
Meham(Har)2.00-50100.006000250020.00
Kopargaon(Mah)2.0010074.0050003000100.00
Gondal(UP)2.00-20174.8053005260-
Shikohabad(UP)2.0010067.0035004550-10.26
Dadri(UP)2.00NC202.8039504000-12.22
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)1.80-43.75316.4050006000150.00
Sirsaganj(UP)1.60-2080.80455045301.11
Jhansi(UP)1.50-6.2582.005020502561.41
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.6767.0057005715-
Roorkee(Utr)1.00NC32.0028002800-12.50
Palwal(Har)0.80-1.603900-20.00
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.8014.2929.80105001100040.00
WaterMelon
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)10.00-7.41414.60700700-6.67
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)2.00-6041.0036001450414.29
