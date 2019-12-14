Fruits Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Badayoun(UP)22.00-26.672450.005565560019.68
Tanda Urmur(UP)13.00-31.581668.6040004000-33.33
Fatehabad(UP)5.00-60730.4050005000-7.75
Rura(UP)3.50NC736.0042004600-23.64
Gharaunda(Har)1.805.887.00700700-
Gohana(Har)1.80NC153.204000400033.33
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.50-16.6779.205500500022.22
Sunam(Pun)1.00-71.4329.4030003500-40.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC248.004425455010.63
Banana
Fatehabad(UP)7.0040786.40122012508.93
Madhavapuram(Ker)4.0033.33200.005200650044.44
Tanda Urmur(UP)3.50-12.5274.0035003000-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00NC131.402750275012.24
Rura(UP)2.50150765.2019001800-5.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100330.001325132565.63
Chathanoor(Ker)1.20NC376.0045004000-4.26
Sunam(Pun)1.00NC68.0014001400NC
Kullu(HP)0.8014.29102.202900300026.09
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC57.6040004000-9.09
Divai(UP)0.60NC45.6011901190NC
Guava
Fatehabad(UP)17.00466.67195.8015501650-9.88
Gohana(Har)1.00NC4.0025002500212.50
Kamthi(Mah)1.00NC4.0018001600100.00
Kinnow
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00-25101.801600165018.52
Lime
Akluj(Mah)330.00-17.59115.0011NC
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-62.8624.4023202320NC
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.8033.332.206500425052.94
Orange
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-33.3326.6020001900NC
Gohana(Har)0.80NC12.8030003000-25.00
Papaya
Fatehabad(UP)7.2038.46798.0012201250NC
Badayoun(UP)7.0055.56584.40236024004.89
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00NC77.4026003000160.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100162.0014251850-5.00
Pomegranate
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.00NC879.004000350014.29
WaterMelon
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC22.00500450NC
Published on December 14, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)