Fruits Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Ch. Dadri(Har)15.00-6.25262.0055005500-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.0071.4385.0058005900-14.07
Badayoun(UP)10.00-33.33266.005550552535.37
Bathinda(Pun)8.206426.4042004000-40.00
Bijnaur(UP)2.502530.605525545013.80
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-4536.8052505200-5.41
Nabha(Pun)2.0066.6711.0030005200-37.50
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.9464.4112.4840003800-
Sambhal(UP)1.50-62.537.0048005000-
Kangra(HP)1.2071.436.8017007000-75.71
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC4.004625465015.63
Dhandhuka(Har)0.9028.5712.8085007000-
Mukkom(Ker)0.9028.5711.2095009500-13.64
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2910.2057505755-
Ghiraur(UP)0.70-12.56.0048504700-6.73
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00NC1320.002150215046.26
Rajpipla(Guj)65.00-3.71003.0012001200566.67
Payyannur(Ker)36.0020466.0029003200-14.71
Manathavady(Ker)15.0015.38142.0017002100-
Bathinda(Pun)13.503547.00120013004.35
Koduvayoor(Ker)11.00NC124.0034003600-
Pampady(Ker)10.00-20.002000--
Jafarganj(UP)9.00NC66.0033503300-
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00-12.5136.004500450012.50
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC60.0033003500-21.43
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC70.004500380012.50
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC56.0024002400-17.24
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.60NC36.0028003000-26.32
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC43.2028003500-30.00
Pattambi(Ker)3.00NC12.0035003500-27.08
Zira(Pun)2.3021.0540.6016001600-11.11
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.00-9.0923.2023002300-
Ghiraur(UP)2.00NC12.002400247026.32
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.001006.001225132553.13
Bijnaur(UP)1.50505.002475244023.75
Kangra(HP)1.20-7.699.803500350029.63
Palampur(HP)1.20205.803000310011.11
Fatehabad(UP)1.10-91.4183.601050106012.90
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.05756.4816001800-
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC4.0022002200-50.00
Dhandhuka(Har)0.80NC14.2024002300-
Kullu(HP)0.80-11.1111.202700290022.73
Sunam(Pun)0.80-1.601400-NC
Grapes
Bathinda(Pun)2.20-4.406000--
Guava
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-75.5683.208501220-44.08
Chaandpur(UP)1.505015.0085075013.33
Gohana(Har)1.20NC14.2030003000-
Kangra(HP)0.60-1.203500--6.67
Kinnow
Moga(Pun)23.40216.2267.6012002000-
Zira(Pun)1.8020038.80160016006.67
Kangra(HP)1.4016.677.002000200033.33
Palampur(HP)1.20-14.297.203000245042.86
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.05-1617.6019001500-
Lime
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.80NC9.5035002600-
Mango
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-83.33320.8023202050NC
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)22.0046.67140.00192026503.78
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-34.1870.6012201250NC
Badayoun(UP)5.00NC96.002125222577.08
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-2086.0040004000100.00
Kuruppanthura(Ker)2.00-209.0022001800NC
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.80NC4.4038004200-
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)25.0047.06190.00470050500.43
Ch. Dadri(Har)20.00-40.005500--
Bathinda(Pun)2.80115.388.2040004500-
Kangra(HP)0.70-12.55.406500750013.04
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.679.2054705625-
Published on January 21, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)