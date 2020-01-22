Fruits Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Ch. Dadri(Har)18.0020298.0055005500-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC6.004550462513.75
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2511.4056005750-
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)62.50-3.851128.0012001200605.88
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.00NC27.2023002300-
Harippad(Ker)2.001008.0040004000-20.00
Chathanoor(Ker)1.40NC20.00450045004.65
Zira(Pun)1.20-47.8343.0016001600-11.11
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-508.001225122553.13
Kinnow
Zira(Pun)0.80-55.5640.40160016006.67
Papaya
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-2.001550--3.13
Pomegranate
Ch. Dadri(Har)20.00NC80.0055005500-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2910.4053005470-
January 22, 2020
