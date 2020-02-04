Fruits Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00NC152.6058705870-13.42
Rura(UP)2.50NC45.0042004200-25.00
Fatehpur(UP)2.0033.3319.4050205180-18.37
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-2542.005950585018.29
Sandila(UP)1.502522.4057005680-
Kadhle(UP)1.10-2.202350--
Dhandhuka(Har)0.80-11.1119.8075008500-
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2917.4054505545-
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC17.20950010500NC
Bindki(UP)0.70-41.6710.6054305500-10.98
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-409.2042504350-3.41
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)63.0031.251606.0011301175527.78
Payyannur(Ker)36.00NC754.0020002700-39.39
Jafarganj(UP)16.006.67166.0036003350-
Manathavady(Ker)14.00-22.22242.0010001600-
Kayamkulam(Ker)8.006096.0022002800-46.34
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00-14.003000--
Puramattom(Ker)6.009.0986.0017002700-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC110.0034004800-10.53
Rishikesh(Utr)4.507.1427.20910980-4.21
Bindki(UP)4.0010031.002160210010.77
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC72.0020002700-47.37
Fatehpur(UP)2.50-10.7129.402200214018.28
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC24.0030004500-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00NC8.0065065025.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010020.001425122578.13
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.90-9.5212.2028004200-
Bilaspur(HP)1.80-2832.403800250046.15
Pattambi(Ker)1.50-5025.0028003200-39.13
Rura(UP)1.50-4036.4022002000-8.33
Zira(Pun)1.40-3055.4016001600-11.11
Dhandhuka(Har)0.90NC20.8024002400-
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC6.0034003800-20.93
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.677.807500750015.38
Khalilabad(UP)0.60-1.203000--
Guava
Kadhle(UP)18.00-36.00750--34.78
Kinnow
Khalilabad(UP)0.60-14.2913.2025002500-
Mango
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-33.33151.503100302045.88
Bindki(UP)0.80-11.1119.403950390038.11
Papaya
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-54.55100.001650167569.23
Rishikesh(Utr)2.10-4.20910--19.47
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1.00-2.00960--
Bindki(UP)0.8014.298.0025002600-
Kadhle(UP)0.80-1.60950--
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0020134.0040004000166.67
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC18.003700400060.87
Pomegranate
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC45.0037253720-
Sandila(UP)1.00NC17.2058006100-
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6715.6051755220-
Published on February 04, 2020
