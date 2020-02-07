Fruits Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Fruit Market(Mah)110.00-65.195896.008000790014.29
Pune(Mah)60.0020500.0050008000-37.50
Banana
Channapatana(Kar)4.00NC40.002900270031.82
Chikoos(Sapota)
Fruit Market(Mah)72.0018.031434.003000300020.00
Pune(Mah)8.00-68194.002500250025.00
Grapes
Fruit Market(Mah)79.00NC1356.0057006250-
Pune(Mah)20.00-50202.0029004500-42.00
Guava
Fruit Market(Mah)143.00240.481832.0020004500-20.00
Fruit Market(Mah)38.00-9.521832.004500450080.00
Pune(Mah)18.00260186.0040002000166.67
Pune(Mah)1.00-80186.002000200033.33
Lime
Akluj(Mah)400.00-33.338050.0011NC
Mumbai(Mah)36.005.88250.0023002500-
Pune(Mah)29.00-58.57808.0010001000NC
Orange
Pune(Mah)6.00-33.33235.003500400040.00
PineApple
Fruit Market(Mah)169.00838.892012.003200330088.24
Pune(Mah)15.00-40184.001600160060.00
Pomegranate
Fruit Market(Mah)98.00-39.133216.006000550050.00
Aatpadi(Mah)55.00-110.003500--
Seetapal
Pune(Mah)2.00NC66.0050005000NC
TenderCoconut
Mandya(Kar)1500.00-57.7515800.001000010000-
Honnali(Kar)350.00-700.0012000--
Pune(Mah)12.00-65.71224.00600700-40.00
WaterMelon
Fruit Market(Mah)316.0012.866659.0012501350108.33
Pune(Mah)9.00-59.09437.0012001000140.00
Published on February 07, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)