Fruits Prices

as on : 14-02-2020 11:10:40 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Apple
Ch. Dadri(Har)16.00-11.11504.0055005500-
Puranpur(UP)10.0081.82119.80561056158.30
Sambhal(UP)2.00-2068.00450040009.76
Bangarmau(UP)1.00NC14.8055005460-1.79
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC14.0046504525-7.00
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)72.5027.192120.0011301125527.78
Kottayam(Ker)15.00-30.001600--
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00-46.1568.0030003000-
Puranpur(UP)2.50-34.2153.402340231015.27
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.30-11.5456.0023002300-
Ganaur(Har)2.00NC12.0035003400-
Pattambi(Ker)1.50NC28.0022002800-52.17
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC26.001350135035.00
Kinnow
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.50-6.2519.0222002200NC
Papaya
Nautnava(UP)1.00NC18.0018601830-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-40176.0040003500166.67
Published on February 14, 2020
