Fruits Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:25 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Faridabad(Har)20.00122.22196.005000600011.11
Ch. Dadri(Har)18.00-35.71628.0055005500-
Aligarh(UP)12.00-20508.0046504600-17.70
Pilibhit(UP)10.00-25.93248.60549056805.98
Lakhimpur(UP)6.00-20203.6059005880-12.85
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-16.67288.0050005000-16.67
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-1087.00622560604.27
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3345.00580056752.20
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.5040101.8031003100-20.51
Shahganj(UP)3.00-2580.0055005360-
Fatehpur(UP)2.00NC32.4054505265-11.38
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC58.0054005350-
Kadhle(UP)1.8038.4610.6023502350-
Kiratpur(UP)1.10-15.3812.2034003100NC
Dhandhuka(Har)1.0011.1130.4080008000-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6726.005500550056.70
Mukkom(Ker)0.9012.525.0095009500-9.52
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-3025.2055005500-
Khair(UP)0.60-33.337.6046504700-17.70
Banana
Aligarh(UP)200.0011.115080.002400240020.00
Lakhimpur(UP)90.00-102860.002170215022.60
Rajpipla(Guj)47.50-26.922460.0011001100494.59
Payyannur(Ker)36.005.881110.0018001800-50.00
Pilibhit(UP)25.00455.56484.601250350536.61
Mehmoodabad(UP)20.00NC276.002270225022.70
Manathavady(Ker)12.009.09368.0010001100-66.67
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC170.0016001650-8.57
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0014.2984.0030003000-
Pulpally(Ker)5.00NC110.0013002300-48.00
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC160.0028002800-26.32
Fatehpur(UP)4.00110.5350.402200220015.18
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC100.8020001800-52.38
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.30NC70.4023002300-
Chamba(HP)1.65-15.3810.90260026004.00
Bilaspur(HP)1.30-31.5851.803700280027.59
Kullu(HP)1.205022.202900280020.83
Achalda(UP)1.202037.6023002300105.36
Jarar(UP)1.20-2041.401270127033.68
Dhandhuka(Har)1.002529.0024002400-
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3321.002400240020.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC35.2023002700-37.84
Irikkur(Ker)0.9012.513.2032004000-20.00
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC12.0025002500-44.44
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.6714.40750065007.14
Guava
Kadhle(UP)19.00NC148.00800750-30.43
Aligarh(UP)11.00-45842.0015501500-13.89
Mehmoodabad(UP)4.5012.556.2017001750-
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC29.00750825-16.67
Kinnow
Shahzadpur(Har)4.0030029.202000200033.33
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.40-6.6721.8222002200NC
Mango
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.671605.002350235014.63
Pilibhit(UP)4.50NC232.003390350542.44
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.80-1067.8029002400-
Shahganj(UP)1.60-2053.503840366065.52
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC12.9038004300-28.30
Orange
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.80-2.401900--
Roorkee(Utr)1.00-11.002200--
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.111200.002100200090.91
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-9.09460.001790177017.76
Mehmoodabad(UP)16.00-5.88163.4017501750-
Pilibhit(UP)12.004.35302.601780195579.80
Kadhle(UP)1.6045.458.60950950-
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC11.009001050-5.26
Nautnava(UP)1.00NC22.0019001840-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC188.0040004000166.67
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.7016.6716.603300330032.00
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.29730.0040004000-11.11
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-16.67470.00472046900.21
Mehmoodabad(UP)8.80-7.37116.8042604140-6.78
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.0011.11112.0050005000-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.2022.2261.0029002900-47.27
Shahganj(UP)2.00-5070.005260520027.67
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2922.6052005250-
Published on February 18, 2020
