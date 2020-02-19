Fruits Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:13 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00-16.67213.6059205900-12.56
Rura(UP)2.50NC65.0042004200-27.59
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC18.0044504525-11.00
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)100.0011.113060.002150217021.47
Rajpipla(Guj)52.009.472564.0011001100494.59
Manathavady(Ker)10.00-16.67388.0010001000-66.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00NC100.0025003000-
Rura(UP)2.50NC52.4022002200-8.33
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC30.001350135050.00
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)22.0010504.001750179015.13
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.67198.0045004000150.00
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0033.33510.0047004720-0.21
WaterMelon
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00-33.3314.001800140080.00
Published on February 19, 2020
