Fruits Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Badayoun(UP)15.00-11.76584.005810576029.69
Aligarh(UP)10.00-16.67528.0046504650-19.13
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00NC298.0050005000-16.67
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-2086.0061006200-9.29
Kadhle(UP)1.40-22.2213.4023502350-
Paliakala(UP)1.20NC19.6059755875-6.79
Dhandhuka(Har)1.00NC32.4083008000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC20.0044604450-10.80
Karvi(UP)0.9012.519.0054505450-10.36
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-33.3328.0095009500-9.52
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-256.8055005400-
Banana
Aligarh(UP)180.00-105440.002400240020.00
Rajpipla(Guj)65.00252694.0010501100467.57
Payyannur(Ker)36.00NC1182.0020001800-44.44
Moga(Pun)20.2034.67131.0017001700-
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.0016.67152.0025002500-
Manathavady(Ker)12.00-4437.0012001000-55.56
Kayamganj(UP)10.0025274.00240024002.13
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC190.0016501600-5.71
Kayamkulam(Ker)8.00NC184.0021002200-47.50
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC180.0026002500-31.58
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)4.60-25.8130.6012001300-
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.60NC57.6025003400-34.21
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC108.0020002000-52.38
Phek(Nag)3.00-6.005100--
Tuensang(Nag)3.00-6.005000--
Mangkolemba(Nag)3.00-6.005000--
Ghathashi(Nag)3.00-6.005000--
Karvi(UP)2.20-51.1149.002235224020.81
Ganaur(Har)2.00NC24.0035003200-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60114.0015001300-54.55
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010034.001425135042.50
Khair(UP)1.808024.602400240020.00
Zira(Pun)1.7021.4361.6016001800-11.11
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC10.0028004200-33.33
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3333.0030003000-33.33
Dhandhuka(Har)0.60-4030.2024002400-
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC13.2025002500-44.44
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.6717.00750075007.14
Guava
Badayoun(UP)15.007.14156.001910190022.44
Aligarh(UP)10.00-9.09862.0016501550-2.94
Kadhle(UP)10.00-47.37168.00800800-30.43
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC32.00750750NC
Kinnow
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.29150.0023002350-
Moga(Pun)39.30285.29290.8015001400-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.6014.2925.022200220037.50
Karvi(UP)0.80-1.603325--
Zira(Pun)0.70-41.6749.40160020006.67
Ganaur(Har)0.60-252.801800180020.00
Orange
Tikonia(UP)2.00-2.005000--
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC18.605500550022.22
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1280.002100210050.00
Badayoun(UP)13.00116.67211.001900193080.95
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC14.00900900NC
Kadhle(UP)1.20-2511.001025950-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC6.00152514501.67
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0025234.0040003500100.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC4.802800200055.56
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.33770.0040504000-15.63
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.50-10121.0050005000-
Tikonia(UP)1.60605.2070004410-
Khair(UP)1.50508.6041504150107.50
Paliakala(UP)1.507.1419.604820478013.15
Karvi(UP)0.80NC17.0052505035-
Published on February 24, 2020
