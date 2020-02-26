Fruits Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Orai(UP)25.00NC100.0054005400-
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00NC223.6059805920-12.19
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2926.8055405500-
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)100.00NC3260.002150215019.44
Rajpipla(Guj)65.00-3.72959.0010801075483.78
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)4.00-33.3340.0065065022.64
Omalloor(Ker)0.9572.734.6025003300-
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC14.4026002500-42.22
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-18.18540.001780175016.34
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-30538.00480047001.48
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC23.8051255200-
WaterMelon
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00-33.3319.001800180080.00
Published on February 26, 2020
