Fruits Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)7.0040237.6059705980-12.33
Rura(UP)2.50NC75.0056004200-3.45
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC24.0044804525-13.85
Ghiraur(UP)0.70NC14.2049604960-4.62
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)90.00-103440.002170215020.56
Rajpipla(Guj)58.00-10.773075.0010751080481.08
Ganaur(Har)4.0010032.0032003500-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC12.5028002800-33.33
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC38.001350135050.00
Ghiraur(UP)0.70NC27.402410246020.50
Grapes
Rura(UP)10.002570.0036003300-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010010.0048505060NC
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0011.11580.001770178015.69
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC8.0015501525NC
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)18.0028.57574.00478048001.06
Rura(UP)1.50507.0042004600-
WaterMelon
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC21.001800180080.00
Published on February 27, 2020
