Fruits Prices

as on : 02-03-2020 10:31:50 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Banana
Mihipurwa(UP)4.00-8.00650-44.44
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6739.6023002300107.21
Published on March 02, 2020
