Fruits Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:12 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Mirzapur(UP)6.0033.3399.00635062252.42
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.528.2056155540-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC14.0041004120-26.13
Banana
Jafarganj(UP)18.0020360.0029603230-
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00-28.57172.0017002500-
Rura(UP)2.50NC62.4022002200-21.43
Zira(Pun)1.20-29.4164.002000160011.11
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-60242.002700400050.00
Pomegranate
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC25.0052605125-
WaterMelon
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC20.001800180080.00
Published on March 03, 2020
