Fruits Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)850.0012042.861937.6015705970-77.08
Bareilly(UP)23.50213.33249.406025582515.20
Badayoun(UP)20.0033.33624.005750581027.78
Rura(UP)2.50NC80.0052005600-10.34
Akbarpur(UP)2.5056.2520.206400581011.69
Achalda(UP)1.202028.406100550048.78
Kiratpur(UP)1.10NC14.4031003400NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.0042.8630.2056505615-
Meham(Har)0.70NC10.806000600020.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.6729.4095009500NC
Bindki(UP)0.60NC14.2062005380-3.43
Abohar(Pun)0.53-32.052.6245854000-16.64
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)140.0055.563720.002150217019.44
Payyannur(Ker)36.00NC1254.0020002000-39.39
Bareilly(UP)18.0050277.002425242514.12
Manathavady(Ker)12.504.17462.0013001200-45.83
Maranelloor(Ker)8.47-3.288.9032002700-17.95
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC190.0028002600-36.36
Madhavapuram(Ker)4.00-2062.0032003800-27.27
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.0033.33102.002800260016.67
Ganaur(Har)3.00-2538.0030003200-
Akbarpur(UP)3.00-33.3337.602450125018.36
Rura(UP)2.50NC67.4022002200-21.43
Bilaspur(HP)2.1061.5456.003900370044.44
Achalda(UP)2.0010043.6024002300116.22
Bindki(UP)2.00NC47.002200219015.79
Kangra(HP)1.3085.7125.603500250027.27
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC22.0030003500-40.00
Kullu(HP)0.90-2524.002900290026.09
Grapes
Rura(UP)15.0050100.0032003600-
Yusufpur(UP)2.20-4.403680-18.71
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC18.40750075007.14
Abohar(Pun)0.63-52.633.9245905000-
Guava
Badayoun(UP)10.00-33.33176.001830191019.61
Kinnow
Abohar(Pun)29.81-26.58140.82150090030.43
Moga(Pun)29.30-25.45349.4014001500-
Meham(Har)10.0011.11138.002300220035.29
Ganaur(Har)1.0066.674.801800180020.00
Zira(Pun)0.8014.2951.002000160033.33
Mango
Bareilly(UP)18.0050309.503260347533.06
Akbarpur(UP)2.0042.8644.7031203050-1.89
Bindki(UP)0.60-14.2920.703980398028.39
Orange
Yusufpur(UP)2.00-12.202380-22.05
Abohar(Pun)1.45-1.452527--
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC19.3045005500NC
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-10616.001850177018.59
Badayoun(UP)11.00-15.38233.001820190091.58
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-16.6719.002520268021.74
Bindki(UP)0.7016.6710.6022002430-
PineApple
Harippad(Ker)1.00-5014.002500400025.00
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-16.67604.00482047800.42
Meham(Har)2.00NC16.0060006000-
Akbarpur(UP)1.4016.6719.405600470024.44
Anandnagar(UP)0.8033.3326.6052405260-
WaterMelon
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC24.001800180028.57
Published on March 04, 2020
