Fruits Prices

as on : 09-03-2020 10:19:29 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)63.008.623201.0011501075447.62
Pattikonda(Pun)18.004461.001500150087.50
Perumbavoor(Ker)13.0030198.0030001700-
Maranelloor(Ker)5.78-31.76100.4634003200-12.82
Phek(Nag)3.00NC12.0051005100-
Tuensang(Nag)3.00NC12.0049005000-
Mangkolemba(Nag)3.00NC12.0049005000-
Ghathashi(Nag)3.00NC12.0049005000-
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.30-880.0023002300-
Ganaur(Har)2.00-33.3342.0035003000-
Chavakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.0032003000-11.11
Kinnow
Pattikonda(Pun)3.102411.2018002000125.00
Papaya
Pattikonda(Pun)2.30-4.602100-75.00
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00150262.003500270016.67
Published on March 09, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)