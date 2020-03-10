Fruits Prices

as on : 10-03-2020 10:37:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-6067.80551555000.27
Banana
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-38.46214.0030003000-
Puramattom(Ker)3.00-50120.0045001600-
Grapes
Sahiyapur(UP)5.00-37.532.0042004200-
Kinnow
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.50-3.002300--
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-40274.004000350033.33
Published on March 10, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)