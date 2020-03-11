Fruits Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)4.407622.2060005350-18.26
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-2031.8058005650-
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)62.50-0.793326.0011501150434.88
Pattikonda(Pun)18.00NC97.0016001500100.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00NC230.0030003000-
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.30NC84.6023002300-
Ganaur(Har)2.00NC46.0028003500-
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC24.0030003000-40.00
Kinnow
Pattikonda(Pun)3.8524.1918.9016001800100.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.20-2527.422200220037.50
Papaya
Pattikonda(Pun)2.04-11.38.682200210083.33
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.67284.004000400033.33
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC16.0040002500100.00
Pomegranate
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2527.8054255240-
Published on March 11, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)