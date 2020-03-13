Fruits Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00751959.6060506050-11.29
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2934.4058255810-
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)100.0042.864060.002150217016.22
Rajpipla(Guj)75.00-3.233631.0011251150423.26
Payyannur(Ker)32.00-5.881386.0020002000-41.18
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-42.86274.0030003000-
Kipheri(Nag)4.00-8.005100--
Longleng(Nag)3.00-6.005300-15.22
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.508.794.2023002300-
Ganaur(Har)1.00-5048.0034002800-
Kinnow
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.30-13.338.6020002200-
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)18.0020682.001830185018.06
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-33.33314.004000400060.00
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)12.0050644.00485048701.46
WaterMelon
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC28.0018001800125.00
Published on March 13, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)