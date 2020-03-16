Fruits Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Apple
Badayoun(UP)21.0031.25698.005750576025.00
Khatauli(UP)3.50-7.004550--
Rura(UP)2.50NC85.0052005200-10.34
Balrampur(UP)1.606017.2067006500-4.29
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.502519.8060004500-4.00
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6730.406050610047.49
Kiratpur(UP)1.00-9.0916.4023003100-14.81
Mukkom(Ker)0.9028.5732.6095009500NC
Dhandhuka(Har)0.8014.2935.4090008800-
Gohana(Har)0.80NC3.2065006500NC
Bindki(UP)0.7016.6715.6064006200-5.19
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC35.6058705825-
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)68.00-9.333767.0011801125448.84
Payyannur(Ker)34.006.251454.0020002000-41.18
Moga(Pun)18.10-10.4167.2017001700-
Rishikesh(Utr)12.40287.558.40920910-10.68
Manathavady(Ker)12.00-7.69512.0013001300-56.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.0050298.0025003000-
Kayamkulam(Ker)6.00-25196.0023002100-39.47
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC210.0028003000-22.22
Maranelloor(Ker)4.87-15.74110.2035003400-14.63
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC110.00280028007.69
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC115.2019002000-52.50
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.2014.2938.002750275012.24
Palakole(Ker)3.00NC12.0026003600-38.10
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050120.0019001500-24.00
Puramattom(Ker)3.00-50138.0042004000-
Rura(UP)2.50NC72.4022002200-15.38
Bilaspur(HP)2.3035.2964.004200360061.54
Ganaur(Har)2.0010052.0032003400-
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010037.0026003000-42.22
Punalur(Ker)1.50NC9.002000220011.11
Achalda(UP)1.20-4046.0024002400118.18
Dhandhuka(Har)1.0042.8633.6023002300-
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.78-25.7114.161700170041.67
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC16.8026002600-35.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-7636.8012001200-
Grapes
Faridabad(Har)28.0047.3794.0040005000NC
Rura(UP)15.00NC130.0038003200-
Nabha(Pun)1.90-2414.405000510031.58
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.8033.332.8046004200-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.70-1.403800--
Guava
Badayoun(UP)11.0029.41215.001775180010.94
Kinnow
Moga(Pun)23.807.69441.2018001600-
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.43-7.638.101800120028.57
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.00NC25.002500225042.86
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.20NC32.2218002200-18.18
Rishikesh(Utr)1.10-5033.8019251120-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.00-23.0810.6020002000-
Mango
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.0066.6711.205000550017.65
Papaya
Rishikesh(Utr)3.20166.6713.00920910-12.38
Khatauli(UP)0.7016.675.001500865-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0033.33330.004000400060.00
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.0066.673.2042504250-22.73
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.60-14.292.604400440010.00
Pomegranate
Rura(UP)2.5066.6712.0042004200-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.80-207.209000600080.00
