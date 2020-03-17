Fruits Prices

as on : 17-03-2020 04:02:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Kadhle(UP)2.0042.8617.4023752350-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC26.0044504480-16.82
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)65.00-4.413897.0011201180420.93
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC40.001450135061.11
Guava
Kadhle(UP)16.0060200.00175080052.17
Published on March 17, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)