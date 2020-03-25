Fruits Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Firozabad(UP)8.6010.26207.4064006470-
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-11.7699.8048504760-19.70
Sirsaganj(UP)1.20-2530.2049004900-8.41
Sambhal(UP)1.00-5084.00425040001.19
Mainpuri(UP)1.00-16.6744.8053005160-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2938.2061506000-
Banana
Vandiperiyar(Ker)50.002400104.0017503800-53.95
Mainpuri(UP)23.506.82435.2022002350-10.20
Palakkad(Ker)21.0075372.0026002800-43.48
Firozabad(UP)17.804.71441.2022502300221.43
Thanesar(Har)17.001.19102.602650260032.50
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-38.46356.0030002500-
Kayamkulam(Ker)8.0033.33236.0028002200-26.32
Aluva(Ker)7.0016.67134.0023002400-11.54
Sonepat(Har)3.005010.002500250013.64
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.60-21.2175.8023002600-28.13
Ambala Cantt.(Har)2.50108.337.4022002200-
Sirsaganj(UP)2.10537.602420242025.39
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00-2035.8021002100-38.24
Sadhaura(Har)1.6033.335.60240023009.09
Ghiraur(UP)0.8033.3333.60230024002.22
Chikoos(Sapota)
Firozabad(UP)3.30-10.8139.2023502300-
Grapes
Mohindergarh(Har)8.00-16.004000--
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)8.00166.67100.005500500022.22
Shadabad(UP)6.002034.0041104200-
Firozabad(UP)4.20-4.5526.6038503840-
Mainpuri(UP)4.00-4.7624.804400435010.00
JackFruit
Firozabad(UP)3.4017.2421.8016501690-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-2.002600--
Kinnow
Zira(Pun)0.60-14.2953.602000220033.33
Lime
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-33.3311.5048004300-
Mango
Lalitpur(UP)4.5087.5128.803450331015.00
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)4.0010047.0035008000NC
Mohindergarh(Har)0.70-53.338.304000350033.33
Orange
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)11.0022.2242.004500320028.57
Firozabad(UP)11.0014.5828.9019001950-
Mohindergarh(Har)8.80-8.803500--12.50
Mainpuri(UP)8.00NC39.6023002350-
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-7.89115.502650251047.22
Chaandpur(UP)2.50-28.5716.00950900-
Sonepat(Har)2.10-2.102500--
Pataudi(Har)1.20-53.853.8030003000-3.23
Naraingarh(Har)0.55-2.283000--
Papaya
Mainpuri(UP)8.904.7151.0020002050104.08
Firozabad(UP)7.00-7.89129.8016701620108.75
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-20.4585.602250226085.95
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC26.00750750NC
Shadabad(UP)0.7016.674.0022302230-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86364.004000400014.29
Aluva(Ker)2.00NC36.0025003500-34.21
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC48.00330033006.45
Pomegranate
Lalitpur(UP)5.00108.3385.80485047107.06
Mohindergarh(Har)3.80137.531.206500400044.44
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)2.0010010.00600060009.09
Mainpuri(UP)1.308.3342.204600465015.00
Sirsaganj(UP)1.30-23.5329.80466046403.10
WaterMelon
Vadhvan(Guj)1.00-2.001125--
Published on March 25, 2020
