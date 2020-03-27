Fruits Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Mainpuri(UP)7.50837.561.4046504600-
Manjeri(Ker)7.00NC140.0010950109508.96
Sambhal(UP)2.0010088.0038004250-11.63
Sonepat(Har)1.20-36.846.206000420042.86
Shahabad(Har)0.90-2522.007000650027.27
Kottakkal(Ker)0.70-22.2218.80745075501.36
Thirurrangadi(Ker)0.7016.676.201200011000-
Dhandhuka(Har)0.60-2536.6080009000-
Banana
Siliguri(WB)35.009.38502.002800300055.56
Kottayam(Ker)10.00-33.3380.0025003400-37.50
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC120.0030503050-20.78
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-50392.0030003000-
Asandh(Har)5.00163.1620.6034004500-1.45
Mohindergarh(Har)5.0066.6726.003500300016.67
Sonepat(Har)5.00-16.6732.002500250013.64
Kathua(JK)5.002518.003000300020.00
Palakkad(Ker)5.00-76.19382.0034002600-26.09
Shahabad(Har)4.9016.6739.402500260013.64
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC144.0020002000-50.00
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005044.0025502550-5.56
Achnera(UP)2.60-10.3456.802550234064.52
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.00-37.586.2023002300-28.13
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-90.53476.80250024002.04
Sadhaura(Har)1.706.259.0022002400NC
Zira(Pun)1.50NC70.0018002000NC
Manglaur(Utr)1.40NC15.6090090028.57
Dhandhuka(Har)1.308.3338.602700290017.39
Chathanoor(Ker)1.10NC40.6035003300-23.91
Khairagarh(UP)1.00-54.5510.4010501150-27.59
Kullu(HP)0.9028.5728.403200320028.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.8033.3341.0027002600-6.90
Chikoos(Sapota)
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC30.0028502850-6.56
Grapes
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC120.0035503550-2.74
Mohindergarh(Har)4.204030.4050004000-
Mainpuri(UP)3.50-7.8939.404500460012.50
Naraingarh(Har)1.7011.848.8445006800-35.71
Shahabad(Har)1.60-46.6720.405500550010.00
Pataudi(Har)1.00-54.558.806500500085.71
Khairagarh(UP)1.00-506.0032503050-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC26.00445043501.14
Gopiganj(UP)0.70-12.55.4020002200NC
Sonepat(Har)0.60-1.206000-NC
Parappanangadi(Ker)0.60NC4.8061005100130.19
Guava
Thirurrangadi(Ker)0.60NC2.4037002300-
JackFruit
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC4.0026002600-
Kinnow
Kathua(JK)1.00NC4.003750375066.67
Shahabad(Har)0.80-85.9678.602200230046.67
Zira(Pun)0.8033.3355.20160020006.67
Mango
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC147.0035503550-7.79
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC147.004550355018.18
Gopiganj(UP)3.00-39.002000--
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC14.703800380026.67
Orange
Mainpuri(UP)7.502553.1023602600-
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC79.0038503850-13.48
Shahabad(Har)2.807.697.2030003500-14.29
Mohindergarh(Har)2.5038.8913.1035003500-12.50
Kathua(JK)2.50254.5060006250-
Chaandpur(UP)2.50NC18.50850950-
Ujjain(F&V)(MP)1.60-60.595.6614001210-
Pataudi(Har)1.50255.303850300028.33
Sonepat(Har)1.20-47.835.6030003800-
Naraingarh(Har)1.101003.3835003000-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC28.205550545027.59
Palwal(Har)0.80-3.202500--
Parappanangadi(Ker)0.8033.333.20460086002.22
Thirurrangadi(Ker)0.7016.674.3041003300-1.20
Papaya
Indore(F&V)(MP)16.006052.001500150025.00
Mainpuri(UP)8.0033.3379.0021502100119.39
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC24.0027502750-
Chaandpur(UP)2.0033.3330.0090075020.00
PineApple
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC100.00355035505.97
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-28.57388.003500400016.67
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00122.2227.80255025006.25
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.8033.3320.6030003000-11.76
Thirurrangadi(Ker)0.7016.672.6024002400-25.00
Parappanangadi(Ker)0.70NC2.805100350092.45
Pomegranate
Mohindergarh(Har)1.808036.807000700055.56
Mainpuri(UP)1.10-15.3844.404700460017.50
Kathua(JK)1.00-2.0010000-66.67
Siyana(UP)0.70-1.402200--2.65
TenderCoconut
K.R.Nagar(Kar)100.00-87.54200.00800012000-
WaterMelon
Indore(F&V)(MP)41.00485.7196.008001000-
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC24.00150015507.14
Manjeri(Ker)2.00NC14.0010501050-8.70
Vadhvan(Guj)0.80NC5.2010501050-
Published on March 27, 2020
