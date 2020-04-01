Fruits Prices

as on : 01-04-2020 03:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Orai(UP)18.00NC172.0055005400-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-25790.00640064002.73
Aligarh(UP)10.00-16.67592.0048004700-26.15
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)10.00-55.56215.0078507800-
Meerut(UP)9.00-18.18142.007050720022.61
Pilibhit(UP)9.00-55306.606020599010.66
Puranpur(UP)8.4037.7148.806380564522.69
Gorakhpur(UP)5.5010276.2073757400-
Farukhabad(UP)4.00-11.11127.00665066003.91
Shahganj(UP)4.00300108.0078007680-
Bareilly(UP)3.50-56.25272.406600615025.12
Fatehabad(UP)2.20NC58.2053505520-6.14
Basti(UP)2.00-20144.406500590011.11
Hasanpur(UP)2.0033.3382.006100480045.24
Kayamganj(UP)2.0033.33101.0067006650-14.38
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33170.0060806085-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-2089.00590059001.37
Mainpuri(UP)1.50-16.6768.0058005100-
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-86.67109.80630064005.00
Dankaur(UP)1.20NC8.8064756475-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.101062.40670066004.69
Mawana(UP)1.0011.1116.0070756980114.39
Partaval(UP)1.00NC12.4060006000-
Kannauj(UP)1.00-5063.8066006400-1.49
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC22.4061505900-
Anandnagar(UP)0.8033.3341.0071006400-
Ghiraur(UP)0.8033.3321.00530056001.92
Banana
Aligarh(UP)100.00256020.002450245016.67
Lucknow(UP)64.0034.742283.00280027507.69
Mathura(UP)43.0022.861634.002300225021.05
Allahabad(UP)30.00-14.29510.002400240011.63
Bahraich(UP)27.00-3.571413.602560255021.33
Mainpuri(UP)20.00110.53535.8023002500-6.12
Pilibhit(UP)19.0026.67552.60126012655.00
Puranpur(UP)14.50417.8688.002370230518.50
Mehmoodabad(UP)14.00NC361.002500248030.89
Kayamganj(UP)10.0025354.002500250013.64
Kannauj(UP)10.00-66.67724.00240064004.35
Bareilly(UP)9.00-25319.002500245019.05
Farukhabad(UP)7.0040128.002500225019.05
Mahoba(UP)6.50-23.53230.002410265032.05
Milak(UP)6.50116.6725.8024802515-
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-66.67372.0036002960-
Rasda(UP)5.00-16.67153.002700266075.32
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.80-569.402375240048.44
Auraiya(UP)3.007.1422.40240024504.35
Orai(UP)2.50NC17.0017501700-4.11
Tundla(UP)2.50-10.7149.802350231017.50
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)2.40-4021.4024502100150.00
Fatehabad(UP)2.20NC113.601050105010.53
Kasganj(UP)2.00-33.3392.00234023004.00
Pukhrayan(UP)2.0010013.002950300018.47
Banda(UP)1.50-62.542.002550230035.64
Wazirganj(UP)1.2010020.0025002420-
Malur(Kar)1.00-2.002000-1.83
Khairagarh(UP)1.00NC14.4010501050-27.59
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.00-9.0955.00250025404.17
Charra(UP)0.90-2533.002520250027.27
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.80-1.601450--
Atarra(UP)0.70-3056.402450218032.43
Grapes
Devariya(UP)2.201022.403690368039.25
Lime
Lucknow(UP)49.00-31.94189.003200300045.45
Aligarh(UP)20.00-55.56100.0023502300NC
Mathura(UP)18.00-4074.003200290033.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.007.1447.0026004100-6.31
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)10.00-10.003550--
Orai(UP)5.00NC22.003400340028.30
Gorakhpur(UP)4.00-4.003020--
Hasanpur(UP)3.502504.5032503560-
Allahabad(UP)3.00-3.003500-54.87
Devariya(UP)3.00507.0030303350-
Bareilly(UP)2.50-61.549.003500337557.30
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-8.003000-25.00
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-5014.002920354020.16
Shahganj(UP)2.00NC4.0040303800-
Basti(UP)1.10-789.603450338050.00
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC5.003250290020.37
Orai(UP)1.00-1.003160--
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-0.804050--
Mahoba(UP)0.70-56.252.3033003665-
Nawabganj(UP)0.70NC2.203250353085.71
Banda(UP)0.60-0.603275--
Orange
Meerut(UP)25.0025170.0025002650-
Orai(UP)8.00NC34.0029002700-
Mainpuri(UP)8.00175.8656.5025202500-
Devariya(UP)7.507.1450.202570236535.26
Farukhabad(UP)7.0016.6743.50225024002.27
Milak(UP)6.00-12.003010--
Rudauli(UP)2.201011.6054105480-
Basti(UP)2.00NC50.0035002700-
Jasra(UP)2.00-4.002300--
Gorakhpur(UP)2.00-209.6028252800-
Papaya
Bareilly(UP)50.00300170.0021002025104.88
Lucknow(UP)41.00-6.821910.002200210033.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00200730.002500240063.93
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC1430.002150200030.30
Meerut(UP)18.00-60.87210.001730144054.46
Hasanpur(UP)12.50-16.6787.0020001900-
Mainpuri(UP)8.006.67110.0023002100134.69
Farukhabad(UP)6.00-7.6985.002500265051.52
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)5.00-72.97151.002500255061.29
Pilibhit(UP)4.50-18.18322.601895186583.98
Pukhrayan(UP)2.501507.002100200051.08
Bahraich(UP)2.1058.202210222023.46
Orai(UP)2.00NC11.6019001900-22.45
Raibareilly(UP)2.00NC19.002250220028.57
Faizabad(UP)1.60-46.6714.802600270044.44
Allahabad(UP)1.50-509.002400260020.60
Dankaur(UP)1.40NC8.6020402040-
Tundla(UP)1.20-2016.602310230054.00
Mawana(UP)1.0066.6716.201740174012.26
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC6.0021002080-
Mahoba(UP)0.8033.3323.2025002470-
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)150.006501150.0040004050-23.08
Lucknow(UP)39.503.951831.006200600016.98
Orai(UP)20.00NC110.0036003400-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.0020318.005900600022.15
Mathura(UP)9.00-10587.00490051006.52
Mehmoodabad(UP)7.00-12.5146.80480046503.45
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)7.00-72304.006000595032.74
Puranpur(UP)6.2037.7853.004640452017.17
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)3.805219.8058004740-5.38
Rudauli(UP)3.4041.6782.805625560025.00
Allahabad(UP)3.00NC16.406000500014.07
Devariya(UP)3.002056.605625562033.93
Shahganj(UP)3.005084.006050564042.02
Basti(UP)2.50-16.67151.0054505450-
Milak(UP)2.5078.577.8045404445-
Bahraich(UP)2.10-4.5568.205850600025.81
Hasanpur(UP)1.802012.6047504800-
Mainpuri(UP)1.5066.6749.204850500021.25
Farukhabad(UP)1.202047.205000510011.11
Partaval(UP)1.00NC10.40550055403.77
Kannauj(UP)1.00-54.5557.6052006100-1.89
Atarra(UP)0.9012.520.005750526047.44
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2013.004800480041.18
Hardoi(UP)0.80-11.1123.8061506020-
Banda(UP)0.70-309.605520545029.88
Siyana(UP)0.70NC2.8021602200-4.42
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.70NC9.6061506010-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC31.4061005525-
Mahoba(UP)0.60NC15.2053505250-
Published on April 01, 2020
